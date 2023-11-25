Batangas State University conference pools global engineering, S&T innovation leaders

BATANGAS CITY—Batangas State University (BatStateU), the “National Engineering University,” opened the sixth edition of the International Research Conference on Innovations in Engineering, Science, and Technology (IRCIEST) on November 22.

The latest IRCIEST was a biennial conference organized and spearheaded by the university since 2013. Centered around the theme “Propelling Transformations and Accelerating Reforms through Research and Innovations,” this year’s conference facilitated in-depth discussions among researchers, academics, industry professionals, and students from both national and global landscapes who delved into the forefronts of cutting-edge advancements in various thematic areas.

“As we chart the evolution of this international research conference, each theme from previous years…tells a story of ambitious growth and the relentless pursuit of knowledge in the face of an ever-changing global narrative,” reflected university president Dr. Tirso A. Ronquillo on the IRCIEST’s preceding years.

The sixth IRCIEST conference chair Engr. Albertson D. Amante cited co-host universities Indian Maritime University, College of Estate Management and Universiti of Teknologi-Malaysia for partnering with BatStateU in the endeavor. He also extended his appreciation to the panel speakers and innovation leaders who graced the event.

In her keynote address, United States Agency for International Development Office of Education director Michelle Chen highlighted their support in fostering government, university, and industry ties in making innovation a key driver of prosperity in the Philippines. She mentioned Dr. Ronquillo’s close partnership with USAID in boosting local higher education capacities by rolling out innovative diagnostics with all state universities and colleges, while leading the creation of their innovation platforms.

Chen concluded that “as a partner in prosperity, the US remains firmly committed to supporting the Philippines in its goals of making innovation the engine of prosperity and inclusive growth.”

Further, the panel discussion on University Models of Sustainable Innovation brought together experts from diverse educational institutions who shared insights and experiences. Dr. Muhammad Rana, who is a lecturer at the University College of Estate Management in the United Kingdom delved into redefining higher education, highlighting UCEM’s online and sustainable approach to innovation.

Prof. Kou Ikejima, who is the vice president for Education in Japan’s Kochi University, discussed initiatives aimed at regional sustainability and innovation. Dr. Chua-Chin Wang, who is the vice president for Research and Development at National Sun Yat-sen University in Taiwan, provided an overview of “IC Design and Advanced Technology Research.”

Meanwhile, Dr. Nurzal Effiyana Binti Ghazali, who is a director of Malaysia’s University of Technology-Center for Engineering Education, focused on sustainability, innovations, and futures-thinking in engineering education.

The experts offered a comprehensive exploration of diverse perspectives and approaches in fostering sustainable innovation within university settings.

The gathering, which ran until November 24, featured more plenary sessions, panel discussions, and masterclasses with academicians, researchers, and innovators from the Philippines, Japan, US, UK, Taiwan, Malaysia, Azerbaijan, Singapore, India, Cambodia, Lao PDR, Thailand, and Vietnam as resource speakers.