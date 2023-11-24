UK envoy: Investors leaving China choose other countries over PHL

The Philippines is not in the radar of foreign investors leaving China as they prefer to transfer to countries where regulations are “more predictable,” according to the United Kingdom’s top diplomat in Manila.

“I speak to businesses on a regular basis, and I’m delighted that some have indeed chosen to invest in the Philippines. But some are still cautious and some of the companies that are divesting in China are not yet choosing the Philippines over the likes of Vietnam,” Ambassador Laure Beaufils said in a recent forum held in Makati City.

When asked why foreign firms are shunning the Philippines, she said many have said that taxes and government regulations are “not transparent.”

“When I talked to them about it, the bottomline is, it’s still very much about the ease of doing business, very much about predictability—predictability when it comes to taxes as well as legislation or regulatory environment,” Beaufils said.

According to the UK Department of Business and Trade, foreign direct investments from the UK to the Philippines reached £449 million (P31 billion) in 2021.

In contrast, FDIs flowing from UK to Vietnam in the same year amounted to £785 million (P54 billion).

Overall, FDI inflows to the Philippines in 2022 declined by 23 percent to $9.2 billion (P524 billion), from $11.9 billion (P678 billion) in 2021.

“Since 2010, the Philippines has lagged regional peers in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations in attracting foreign investment,” according to the 2023 investment climate report of the United States State Department.

During the pandemic, foreign companies experienced difficulties in doing business in China due to zero Covid policy. And as tensions over trade and geopolitics between China and Western countries rise, may foreign companies have decided to withdraw their operations from China and transfer to other countries. Western governments call it “de-risking.”

Aside from Beaufils, other ambassadors who spoke during the forum “Pilipinas Conference 2023” also said they heard the same line of complaints from businesses.

Australian Ambassador Hae Kyong Yu said that in the past, many Australian companies are keen on investing in Southeast Asia, particularly in Indonesia and Vietnam.

“But in more recent years they are starting to pay serious attention to the Philippines as well…and the reason for that is because [the Philippine government] is sending the world the right signals in terms of your economic reforms, your regulatory framework inconsistency in that, and opening up to foreign investment and carrying through with the implementation of Public Services Act in a way that is meaningful for foreign investors,” Yu said.

The British and Australian ambassadors said their governments are willing to help the Philippines in addressing the complaints of foreign businesses who want to set up shop in the Philippines.

“I would encourage the government to continue to invest in that predictability in addressing red tape and corruption against some of these issues that were mentioned over the course of the morning as fundamental to securing those additional investments,” Beaufils said.