Tourist alternative accommodations booming

ALTERNATIVE accommodations for tourists are booming and Philippine tourism is among the beneficiaries, according to the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

In a Brief, ADB said online listings of alternative accommodations in the Philippines recorded a compounded annual growth rate of 20 percent between 2018 and 2020.

ADB said the online listings of alternative accommodations posted a growth rate of 132 percent between January 2023 and January 2020.

“Alternative accommodations are an important component of modern travel and tourism ecosystems. They represent a booming trend among consumers and entrepreneurs in Southeast Asia, offering diverse guest experiences that complement existing hotel options,” ADB said.

ADB said alternative accommodations are non-hotel accommodation types that are often associated with commercial online platforms such as Airbnb, Booking.com, or one of the more than 20 similar global, regional, and national online marketplaces.

Based on the data, alternative accommodations make up an estimated 45 percent to as much as 55 percent of the total official room supply in Cambodia, Indonesia, Lao PDR, Philippines, Thailand, and Viet Nam.

In the Philippines, the bulk or over 50 percent of these accommodations are composed of Apartments and Condos followed by houses and villas; serviced apartments; and bed and breakfast and guesthouses, among others.

“Requirements to follow building codes and safety regulations differ by country and location. For example, in Cambodia, alternative accommodation operators must comply with fire safety and health standards established by the local authorities, while in the Philippines, operators must comply with national building codes,” ADB said.

There are 63,900 alternative accommodation listings in the Philippines. ADB said they generated

$221 million worth of revenue as of 2022 at an average daily rate of $70 or less than P4,000.

On average in Southeast Asia, there 317,300 listings of these accommodations and at a daily rate of $112, generated $1.898 billion in total revenues.

These accommodations in the Philippines have an average occupancy of 36 percent, which is below the 40 percent average in Southeast Asia and an average stay of 2.2 days, also below the 2.4 average length of stay in the region.

“To better harness the potential benefits and minimize negative impacts of alternative accommodations, destinations must have appropriate and effective regulations in place to maintain safety and quality standards, ensure fair competition, and strengthen destination governance in alignment with local socioeconomic development and environmental management objectives,” ADB said.

ADB said these accommodations are important contributors to the region’s travel and tourism growth. In 2019, travel and tourism contributed 11.7 percent to Southeast Asia’s GDP and sustained nearly 42 million jobs, with millions of workers engaged in the accommodation subsector.

