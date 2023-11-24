Tennis star Eala leads Siklab Youth sports awardees

THE future heroes of Philippine sports will be honored during the 3rd Siklab Youth Sports Awards on December 4 at the Market! Market! Activity Center at Ayala Malls BGC in Taguig City.

Leading the awardees are double Asian Games bronze medalist Alex Eala of tennis, World Combat Games champion Alyssa Kylie Mallari of muay thai, weightlifting world youth champion Prince Keil Delos Santos and 20 other athletes from various sports named as Go For Gold Siklab Young Heroes during the gala for the finest Filipino athletes 18 years old and younger.

Asian youth double gold medalist Artegal Barrientos of bowling, gymnast Karl Eldrew Yulo, an Asian championship junior silver medalist, and Southeast Asian Games gold medalists Kira Ellis and Matthew Hermosa will likewise headline the event organized by the Philippine Sports Commission-Philippine Olympic Committee (PSC-POC) Media Group in partnership with the PSC and POC.

World champions Joseph Anthony Godbout of modern pentathlon, pitcher Erica Arnaiz of softball, muay’s Jan Brix Ramiscal and Asian championships bronze medalist Jasmine Althea Ramildo of gymnastics will banner the Burlington Super Kids Award along with wrestling’s Lucho Aguilar, Trisha Mae Del Rosario of obstacle sports and karate’s Sebastian Niel Mañalac.

Sharing the limelight during the awards night backed by MVP Sports Foundation, Smart/PLDT, CEL Logistics, JC Premiere, NLEX, Pacquiao 3-in-1 Coffee, Blue Hydra and Gilligan’s are Rising Stars awardees Christian Gian Karlo Tade and Mark Jay Bacojo of chess, archers Miel Mckenzie Cipriano, Miguel Carlos and Marc Dominic Collantes, Mico Villaran (athletics) and swimmer Julian de Kam.

With Market! Market! and Ayala Malls renewing their support as venue partners, the third edition of the Siklab awards will present a special citation to the Youth Football League and the Davao Aguilas Football Club supported by Rep. Juan Carlos “Arjo” Atayde of Quezon City’s First District.

This year, pole vault celebrity EJ Obiena is the hands down Sports Idol awardee while Asean Para Games double gold medalist Ariel Alegarbes of swimming is the lone recipient of the Para Youth Star award during the event, which will be graced by Senator Christopher “Bong” Go as guest of honor and godfather awardee.

A total of 59 awardees from 33 sports belong to the 2023 class of the Siklab Youth Sports Awards, which was previously held in 2018 and 2019 before it was shelved due to the pandemic.