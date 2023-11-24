Sen. Bong Go calls for more support for Filipinos in crisis

SEN. Christopher “Bong” Go has affirmed his commitment to supporting Filipinos affected by disasters, emphasizing the importance of resilience and mutual aid in times of crisis.

Addressing those affected by fires, Go, in a recent interview after aiding fire victims in Davao City, underscored the need for hope and perseverance.

“Sa mga nasunugan, parati kong sinasabi sa kanila ‘wag ho kayong mawalan ng pag-asa [I always tell the fire victims, never lose hope],” he said.

“Clothes can be washed, lost things can be bought again, money can be earned again if one works hard. But money can never buy back a life. A lost life is a lost life forever. So let’s take care of the life the Lord has given us,” he added, partly in Filipino.

Go then stressed the significance of health and well-being.

Go’s legislative work reflects his concern for the welfare of people, particularly in times of disaster. He has been instrumental in the enactment of Republic Act 11589, also known as the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) Modernization Act of 2021.

This law greatly enhances the capabilities of the BFP. It outlines a 10-year modernization program that includes recruiting more firefighters, acquiring new fire equipment, and providing specialized training.

Go has been a vocal advocate of Senate Bill No. (SBN) 192, institutionalizing the Rental Housing Subsidy Program. This bill provides disaster victims with better and more affordable access to formal housing through rental subsidies if enacted into law.

Finally, he addressed an appeal to the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) for equitable aid distribution. “If there is government aid through DSWD, I ask you to use it for those in need and affected by crisis, especially those who lost jobs and livelihood,” he said, mostly in Filipino.

Go continued, “Don’t be selective, ‘don’t choose those you will help. Don’t let politics intrude. That’s why it’s called, ‘Assistance in Crisis Situations.’ That means they are in crisis, are hungry, have no money to buy basic things; need education and cash for food,” he reminded.