SC affirms ruling vs ex-PCGG chief in GSIS-Meralco dispute

THE Supreme Court has affirmed the Court of Appeals (CA) ruling perpetually banning former Presidential Commission on Good Government (PCGG) Chairman Camilo L. Sabio from holding any public office and forfeiting all his retirement benefits after finding him guilty of grave misconduct in trying to influence his brother, then a CA magistrate, to side with the Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) in its ownership dispute with the Manila Electric Co. (Meralco).

In an 18-page ruling, the Court denied Sabio’s petition for review, seeking the reversal of the CA ruling issued on March 31, 2015. The CA had affirmed the Ombudsman’s resolution finding Sabio guilty of grave misconduct and conduct prejudicial to the best interest of the service.

The Ombudsman held that Sabio’s attempt to influence the judicial discretion of his brother was a “flagrant disregard of well-known legal and more importantly, ethical rules,” which “unduly prejudiced and compromised the image and independence of the judiciary, and government service in general.”

The Ombudsman said Sabio’s acts made it appear that he “could sway, manipulate or control members of the appellate court in the resolution of cases before them.”

Based on the records, the former PCGG chief called his younger brother, then CA Justice Jose L. Sabio Jr., to inform him that he had been named third member of the division in which the Meralco-GSIS ownership case had been raffled.

Sabio, likewise, informed his brother that a temporary restraining order (TRO) had been prepared and, thus, tried to convince him of the rightness of the stand of the GSIS and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in the case. He asked his brother to help the GSIS, which “represents the interest of the poor people.”

Justice Sabio was surprised as he had not yet been “officially informed” about the matter.

Justice Sabio told his brother that he would “vote according to [his] conscience” and that the most that he could do was “to have the issuance of the TRO and the injunctive relief scheduled for oral arguments,” at which the respondents “must be able to convince” him that the TRO indeed had no legal basis.

In dismissing Sabio’s petition, the Court maintained that the Ombudsman and CA ruled correctly, did not abuse their jurisdiction, and acted within their respective jurisdictions in deciding the case.

“Being at the helm of a very important government agency, petitioner is by all means aware that the power, influence, and responsibility he wields are immense, potent, and fragile. He openly disregarded this knowledge and admittedly used his position, not just to achieve his unprofessional objectives, but to wittingly create this undue impression that justice is not at all blind, but can easily be distorted and manipulated at the will of the powerful and the ‘connected,’” the Court said.

“To mask these under the guise of lofty and pure ideals should not and will not help his defense; the ends shall never justify the means. His actions not only seriously prejudiced the best interest of his public position and the government office he represented, but also tainted the image and integrity of the appellate arm of the judiciary, ultimately compromising the public trust that he had sworn to serve and preserve,” it added.

The Meralco-GSIS ownership row led to the dismissal from the service of CA Associate Justice Vicente Q. Roxas. Roxas was found guilty of multiple violations of the canons of the Code of Conduct, grave misconduct, dishonesty, undue interest and conduct prejudicial to the best interest of the service in connection with his July 23, 2008, ponencia upholding the control of the Lopez-bloc over Meralco.

The Court also found Associate Justice Jose Sabio guilty of simple misconduct and conduct unbecoming of a justice of the CA, and suspended him for two months without pay.

The Court also reprimanded then CA Presiding Justice Conrado M. Vasquez Jr., for his failure to act promptly and decisively in order to avert the controversy that damaged the integrity of the judiciary.