Salceda: Government should pursue land reclamation to raise revenues

The national government could eliminate the need to raise taxes by opting for land reclamation as a means of generating revenues, according to House Committee on Ways and Means Chairman Joey Sarte Salceda.

During a briefing, Salceda emphasized the importance of land reclamation in the development of large metropolitan cities situated along coastlines, as demonstrated by the notable success stories of Tokyo Bay, Singapore, and Hong Kong.

“Land reclamation stands as a pivotal avenue for revenue generation, eliminating the necessity of tax hikes, and yet remains underutilized,” he said.

According to Salceda, the Philippines faces the “alarming prospect” of losing billions in revenue if these projects continue to languish in suspension.

Salceda said in a previous briefing that the Philippines stands to lose P432 billion in the next five years if the reclamation projects remain suspended.

Backed by LGUs

In the same hearing, Pasay City Administrator Peter Manzano said reclamation projects in Manila Bay can easily generate at least 1 million jobs from horizontal development and commercial operations alone.

Manzano, who attended the briefing on behalf of Pasay City Mayor Emi Calixto, spoke about the economic impact of reclamation efforts in Manila Bay, particularly under the Pasay Eco-City Coastal Development Projects.

Foremost among these, according to Manzano, are the “millions of jobs and billions of revenues” the projects will generate.

The Eco-City endeavor included the 360-hectare reclamation project under a joint venture with SM Smart City Infrastructure and Development Corp., dubbed “Pasay 360.”

By the city government’s projection, national taxes from investments and businesses from the reclamation may total over P1.3 trillion in 35 years’ time. Meanwhile, revenues for Pasay may also total over P1.1 trillion in real property and business taxes.

“During horizontal development and commercial operations, private developers, investors, and business establishments at the Projects could easily generate over a million jobs, including those related to construction, business process outsourcing, retail, banking, hotels and restaurants, and the like,” said Manzano.

In general, Manzano said this joint venture with the private sector is “projected to create economic multipliers and generate millions of jobs and billions of revenues by way of income and value-added taxes for the national government and real property taxes and business taxes for the city.”

He said that as it is, Pasay’s development is held back by “acute land scarcity and urban congestion.”

The Eco-City project is designed to change all that, giving considerable windfall to the national government in the process.

“The national government already stands to generate close to P16 billion in regulatory and extraction fees,” Manzano said.

“Once reclamation is completed, the national and local government units [LGUs] stand to gain, at no financial cost, 131.25 hectares of saleable reclaimed land with a future estimated total value of over P650 billion once the area and its amenities are fully developed,” he added.

During the briefing, Nueva Ecija third District Rep. Ria Vergara raised her concerns over the environmental impact of the reclamation projects.

To this end, Glenn Ang, president of SM Smart City Infrastructure and Development, said its project was backed by all the necessary studies.

“We’d like to assure the honorable Congressman Vergara that all of the studies have been prepared, everything… The DENR is working now [on] the cumulative impact of all of the other reclamations it built all together. And we’re very much open to all of these.”

There are a total of 21 projects in Manila Bay, according to the Department of Environment and National Resources (DENR). President Marcos earlier suspended all reclamation projects pending the results of a cumulative impact assessment.