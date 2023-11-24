Republic Cement wins Presidential Awards for Environmental Preservation Excellence and Best Mining Forest

BAGUIO CITY – Republic Cement & Building Materials (RCBM) once again won big at the recently held 69th Annual National Mine Safety and Environment Conference (ANMSEC) last November 17, 2023 at the CAP-John Hay Trade and Cultural Center, Camp John Hay, Baguio City.

The Philippine Mine Safety and Environment Association (PMSEA) in cooperation and partnership with Department of Environment & Natural Resources (DENR) and Mines & Geosciences Bureau (MGB) recognized RCBM for its achievements and best practices in Quarry Operations, Safety, and excellence in Mining Forestry and quarry rehabilitation.

Republic Cement is proud to have received the Presidential Mineral Industry Environmental Award (PMIEA) for Quarry Operations for its Batangas and Teresa plant, the highest honor awarded in the industry, while its Bulacan plant received the Platinum Award in the same category. The PMIEA recognizes companies who are distinguished for superior performance in health and safety, environmental management, reforestation, and social development and management.

Republic Cement Bulacan plant was also recognized with the Best Mining Forest – Non-Metallic Category while its Teresa Plant received the 3rd Runner-up commendation in the same category. Its Batangas Plant was also recognized as a runner-up for Safest Quarry Operations.

“While this serves as a testament to our best practices, more importantly, it is a recognition of our commitment to the shared growth we endeavor for with our communities and the environments we operate within,” shared RCBM President Lloyd Vicente. “We look forward to rising to the challenge of doing even more moving forward to push the responsible management of environmental and natural resources even further,” he added.

Republic Cement thanks PMSEA and government partners DENR and MGB for the prestigious awards and also extends its’ congratulations to other industry peers and awardees.

Through this recognition, Republic Cement’s continues its unceasing commitment to the safe and sustainable operation of our quarries, the continued growth and development of its partner communities; and the protection, preservation, and enhancement of the environment towards building a greener, Stronger Republic.