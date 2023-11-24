Remulla seeks out ES Bersamin for guidance on House ICC resolution

JUSTICE Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla on Thursday said he would meet with Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin to determine the Executive Department’s policy direction in connection with the call made of some House of Representatives members for the government to cooperate with the ongoing investigation by the International Criminal Court (ICC) into the illegal-drug war campaign of the Duterte administration.

At a press briefing, Remulla admitted that the move in the House “raises more questions than answers,” considering that the country is no longer a member of the ICC.

“The resolution in the House tells us to work with the ICC but the first question is, why will we work with the ICC now that we’re no longer a member with the ICC? That is the question. So are we going to be members of the ICC first for this thing to happen?” Remulla said.

Asked if he has already talked with President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. on the latest developments with regard to the issue, Remulla said they have yet to discuss the matter.

“Although, I intend to seek out the Executive Secretary tomorrow. Just to be able to make sure that we are on the same page in this matter. Of course, we need to get instructions from the Executive Secretary,” he added.

The DOJ secretary said he would specifically clarify from Bersamin if the Palace is inclined to renew its membership with the ICC.

“I want to know how it affects the whole universe of the ICC and the Philippine government as it is right now,” Remulla added.

He will also check the records of the House and the arguments of those pushing for the ICC’s intervention in the investigation into the deaths related to the illegal drug war campaign of the previous administration.

“But I think it’s something very interesting to study. Our history with the ICC and what transpired after, and what is going on now and what happened in the steps that we took out of the ICC, and the litigation that took place in the Supreme Court about our membership in 2019, etc. etc. It needs a serious study to be able to actually make sense out of all this in the end,” he explained.

While he agreed that President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. would have the last say on the matter, being the architect of the country’s foreign policy, Remulla said there are other considerations “in determining whether or not we should go back to the ICC.”

Earlier, Remulla said the release of former senator Leila de Lima on bail in connection with the illegal drug charges filed against her only strengthened the DOJ’s position that the ICC’s intervention is not necessary.

He said De Lima’s release only proves that the justice system in the country is functioning.

The DOJ chief also maintained that the ICC has lost jurisdiction over the country following former President Duterte’s decision to withdraw as a member-state of the ICC.

He said the Court’s 2021 ruling that, “withdrawing from the Rome Statute does not discharge a state party from obligations it has incurred as a member” is merely an “obiter dictum” or an opinion, thus, cannot be used as basis to allow the ICC investigation.