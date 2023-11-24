PSE commemorates RRHI listing anniversary

Company directors and officers of the Philippine Stock Exchange Inc. (PSE) and Robinsons Retail Holdings Inc. (RRHI) jointly celebrated the latter’s 10th anniversary as a publicly listed company through a bell ringing ceremony.

RRHI raised P28.12 billion from the sale of primary and over-allotment shares during its initial public offering (IPO). Its shares were listed at the Exchange on November 11, 2013.

PSE President and CEO Ramon S. Monzon noted that RRHI held the record as biggest IPO in terms of primary share sale for close to eight years.

Having allocated more than half of its IPO proceeds to network expansion, the capital-raising activity helped propel the growth in its store count, from 940 stores covering 545,000 square meters in 2013 to 2,368 stores with a gross floor area of 1.5 million square meters as of September 2023.

“The retail sector and the economy in general may still be facing headwinds but I am optimistic that the wealth of expertise and experience accumulated in over four decades of operating in the retail space, combined with the leadership and vision of Messrs. Lance Gokongwei and James Go and Ms. Robina Gokongwei-Pe, Robinson’s Retail will continue to be a leader in its industry,” Monzon said in a statement.

RRHI is currently a constituent of the PSE MidCap index and the PSE Dividend Yield index.

