PHL return to ICC now under study–Marcos

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. said the government is now studying the possibility of rejoining the International Criminal Court (ICC).

“There is also a question: Should we return under the fold of the ICC? So that’s again under study. So we’ll just keep looking at it and see what our options are,” the chief executive told reporters in an interview after the inauguration of the Healthway Cancer Care Hospital in Taguig City last Friday.

He made the pronouncement after he was asked about Resolution 1477 of the House of Representatives urging the Marcos administration to cooperate with the ICC’s probe on the anti-illegal drug campaign of former President Rodrigo R. Duterte.

The President said he finds nothing unusual with the House resolution on the ICC probe, but he noted it faces “jurisdiction and sovereignty issues.”

Last February, Marcos said the government will not cooperate with the ICC in its investigation of the drug war of the Duterte administration since the country already withdrew from the Rome Statute.

The ICC is looking into the possible liability of the previous administration on the reported deaths of at least 6,000 people from its anti-illegal drug drive.

The withdrawal from the Rome Statute removed the country from ICC jurisdiction in 2019, Marcos said.

He said he is against any foreign courts directing the investigation and prosecution of any crime that has been committed in the country.

“We have our police. We also have the NBI [National Bureau of Investigation] and the DOJ [Department of Justice]. That [investigation] is part of their job. And that’s really where the conflict is,” Marcos said partly in Filipino.

The House resolution was filed amid claims by some groups there was already a “crack” in the Uniteam alliance of Marcos and Vice President Sara Duterte, the daughter of the former president.

Marcos denied it and even publicly defended Sara, who is also his concurrent Education Secretary.

Clarification

House Majority Leader Manuel Jose Dalipe on Friday clarified that the leadership of the lower chamber has not issued any directive regarding the House Resolution seeking government cooperation with the International Criminal Court (ICC) investigating former President Duterte’s alleged “crimes against humanity” for the thousands of deaths during his so-called “war on drugs.”

According to Dalipe, House Resolution 1477, which urges the Marcos administration to collaborate with the ICC, is being treated like any ordinary measure that has to go through the normal legislative process.

Dalipe noted that in extraordinary cases where the Speaker wants to expedite House action on certain measures, he would usually ask the House Committee on Rules, which he also chairs, to prioritize the schedule of deliberations and plenary action.

“As Chair of the Committee on Rules, I know for a fact that there is no instruction from the Office of the Speaker that requires us to give special attention to the House Resolution seeking our cooperation with the ICC. This will be treated like all other House Resolutions, but we have to respect the autonomy of the legislative process and the necessity for adherence to established procedures,” Dalipe said.

Dalipe added that former President Duterte is held in high esteem by the House leadership, including Speaker Romualdez, but it will not suppress any member of Congress advocating for ICC support in investigating his anti-drug campaign.

“The democratic principles that underpin the legislative process allow for the expression of diverse opinions. The House is composed of 310 independent minds and diverse cultural and political backgrounds, so it is important that we hear the sentiment of everyone,” he said.

He said the House leadership acknowledges the diversity of opinions within the legislative body and encourages a respectful exchange of ideas. The democratic process allows for constructive debate, ensuring that all perspectives are considered in the formulation of legislative decisions, he said.

“The legislative process is a cornerstone of our democracy, and the House of Representatives remains committed to fulfilling its responsibilities with the utmost dedication to the principles of justice, fairness, and the rule of law,” Dalipe said.

“All members of the House are entitled to voice their perspectives within the democratic framework, ensuring a robust and inclusive discussion on matters of national importance,” he added.

Earlier, Vice President Sara Duterte said allowing ICC prosecutors to investigate alleged crimes that are now under the exclusive jurisdiction of Philippine prosecutors and courts is not only patently unconstitutional but effectively “belittles and degrades our legal institutions.”

Image credits: Troi Santos





