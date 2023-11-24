PHL has highest shopping scam rate in Asia–report

THE Philippines has attained the unfortunate distinction of having the highest shopping scam rate among 11 Asian countries, with the Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center (CICC) issuing this warning to the Filipino public: Exercise caution when engaging in online shopping this holiday season.

Citing data from the 2023 Asia Scam Report, CICC Executive Director Alexander K. Ramos said the shopping scam rate in the Philippines has reached an alarming 35.9 percent.

He emphasized the need for vigilance, especially during the holiday season when shopping scams tend to peak.

“Based on our observation, shopping scams usually increase during the Christmas season,” he said. “Scammers take advantage of the high volume of online shopping and people’s vulnerability during this period.”

Ramos also pointed out that Filipinos’ immediate response to scams and their tendency to believe in false promises make them susceptible to falling victim to such schemes.

The Asia Scam Report revealed that 24.8 percent of Filipino victims respond hastily to scammers’ demands, and 21.1 percent take risks despite uncertainties, indicating the need for increased awareness and caution.

Ramos appealed to the public to report incidents of shopping scams and other cybercrimes by calling 1326.

The Asia Scam Report is a comprehensive survey conducted by GASA and Gogolook, encompassing data from nearly 20,000 respondents across 11 Asian nations: the Philippines, Taiwan, Thailand, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, and Indonesia.

The report highlights shopping scams as one of the nine mainstream scam scenarios prevalent across these Asian countries. These scams include identity theft, investment fraud, government and bank scams, job scams, lottery scams, family and relatives scams, bill payment scams, and charity scams.

Image credits: Celiaosk2 | Dreamstime.com





