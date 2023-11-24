Peza 11-month investment approvals up 147% to ₧141B

THE Philippine Economic Zone Authority (Peza) said it has approved P140.88 billion worth of investments from January to November 2023, a figure that’s 147 percent higher than the P57.049 billion recorded in the 11-month period in 2022.

“We have sustained this growth momentum from January to November 2023, investment approvals amounting to 140.9 billion pesos, a 147-percent increase from our approvals in the same period last year. With two more board meetings to go, we will surpass our targets for the year with flying colors,” Peza Director General Tereso O. Panga said in his speech during Peza’s 28th Investors’ Night held in Pasay City on Wednesday.

The Peza chief told reporters on the sidelines of the Investors’ Night that the investment approvals recorded as of the Peza Board meeting last November 16 already account for 92 percent of the investment promotion agency’s (IPA) target for the year, or P154.77 billion.

As the agency is set to have two more board meetings this year – one on November 30 and another one in December — Panga said the agency is expecting to bring in over P50-billion additional investments within the agency.

“And if we are lucky enough, this might bring us back to P200 billion to P250 billion level,” said the Peza chief, adding that this level of investment approvals was posted by the agency in 2012 and 2015, or what Panga described as Peza’s “peak years” in terms of investment approvals.

The agency had earlier set a lower-end target for investment approvals of around P160 billion and a maximum target of P300 billion for this year.

From 1995 to 2022, Peza said it has 422 operating ecozones and counting. Of these, 300 are IT Parks and Centers; 78, Manufacturing; 24, Agro-Industrial Parks; 17, Tourism; and 3, Medical Tourism.

Citing 1995-2022 data, Peza said its leading ecozone locator investments are from Japanese, Filipino, American, Dutch, British, Singaporean and Korean locators.

Meanwhile, Electronics/semiconductors, IT services and metal products were the top contributor sectors in terms of ecozone locator investments within the 27-year period.