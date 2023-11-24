Perkins powers Phoenix to back-to-back wins

JASON PERKINS scored at will in the pivotal fourth quarter as Phoenix Super LPG warded off Blackwater’s rally for a 111-106 win on Friday in Season 48 Philippine Basketball Association Commissioner’s Cup at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Perkins scattered 12 of his 23 points in the last period in addition to his eight rebounds, four assists plus a steal, leading the Fuel Masters to back-to-back victories for a 3-1 win-loss record that gave them to solo second place.

“We play as a team and we’re moving the ball around to reach me,” Perkins said. “We are just playing within coach Jamike Jarin system.”

The Fuel Masters enjoyed a 52-39 edge in the second period, but the Bossing refused to lose track as they trimmed the deficit to 49-52 at the half before they tied the count to 77-all just a few seconds at the start of the fourth quarter.

But Perkins and the Fuel Masters fought back in the fourth canto to thwart the Bossing’s comeback and send them to third straight defeat.

Import Johnathan Williams III displayed versatility as he flirted with a triple-double of 21 points,12 rebounds and eight assists, while RJ Jazul was perfect in every attempt from the two-point area (1-of-1), three-point zone (4-of-4) and free throw (5-of-5) for 19 points.

Coach Jamike Jarin praised Perkins’ hustle and defense against Blackwater import Chris Ortiz.

“The stats sheet won’t show it, but he did all the great things. Jason made it difficult for him. So we’re very proud of how he leads us,” Jarin said of the former La Salle power forward. “We are happy with our record but the work to get better continues.”

Rookie Ricci Rivero added 14 points, while Javee Mocon and Tyler Tio had 13 and 10 points, respectively, for the Fuel Masters.

Ortiz showed up with an all-around performance of 35 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists to lead Blackwater. Rookie Christian David made 12 points and RK Ilagan also had 12 points for the Bossing.

Troy Rosario of Blackwater fouled out with still 6:28 left in the game, allowing Phoenix’s strong front line composed of Perkins to dominate.