NWPC approves pay hike for Mimaropa workers

The National Wages and Productivity Commission (NWPC) has approved the daily minimum wage hike of P40 for workers “across all sectors” in Mindoro (Occidental and Oriental), Marinduque, Romblon and Palawan (MIMAROPA) region.

With the increase, the new minimum wages upon effectivity in establishments with more than 10 workers is P395, while the daily minimum wage in establishments with less than 10 workers is P369.

The wage increase will take effect on December 7, according to a statement from the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE).

A total of 46,861 minimum wage earners in MIMAROPA will directly benefit from the wage increase, said DOLE.

“About 113,324 full-time wage and salary workers earning above the minimum wage may also indirectly benefit as a result of upward adjustments at the enterprise level arising from the correction of wage distortion,” it added.

Moreover, the monthly wage of domestic workers in the region has increased by P1,000, bringing their total monthly minimum wage to P5,500.

The last wage orders for workers in private establishments and domestic workers in the region were issued in June 2022.

Last week, the NWPC approved the daily minimum wage hike amounting to P30 for workers in the Bicol, Cordillera, and Eastern Visayas regions.

The new minimum wage of private workers in Bicol and Cordillera will be P395 and P430, respectively. Meanwhile in Eastern Visayas, minimum wage in the agriculture and establishments with less than 10 workers is P375, and P405 for private sector workers.

In addition, domestic workers’ wage in Bicol increased by P1000, with a new total of P5,000 per month. In Cordillera, domestic workers’ monthly wage will be P4,900 following an increase of P400.