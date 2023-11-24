Mining unit of DMCI bags PMIEA award

Zambales Diversified Metals Corp. (ZDMC), a unit of DMCI Holdings Inc., has been given the Presidential Mineral Industry Environmental Award (PMIEA), in recognition of its commitment to environmental protection, safety measures, community development and social responsibility.

“This recognition carries a lot of meaning for ZDMC. We received it at a time when our production has been ramping up,” DMCI Mining President Tulsi Das Reyes said.

“Receiving this award demonstrates our ability to balance operational growth with environmental sustainability. It’s a clear indication that progress and ecological care can go hand in hand, setting a benchmark for the Philippine nickel industry.”

Established in 1997 through Executive Order No. 399, the PMIEA is an annual award given by the President of the Philippines through the Department of Environment and Natural Resources Mines and Geosciences Bureau.

It is accorded to mining and exploration firms with outstanding initiatives and implemented programs on environmental protection and enhancement of mining areas, development of the host and neighboring communities, land use improvement, exploration and mining site rehabilitation and final decommissioning.

This award marks a first for ZDMC and represents a third win for the DMCI Mining group. Its subsidiary, Berong Nickel Corporation, was the recipient of the PMIEA in 2020 and 2021.

From January to September, ZDMC nickel ore production surged by 83 percent to an all-time high of 1.31 million wet metric tons (WMT) from 716,000 WMT on increased mining capacity.

ZDMC received the necessary environmental compliance certificate to boost its nickel ore production to 2 million metric tons (MMT) from 1 MMT starting January 2023.

For the third quarter alone, ZDMC production rose by 28 percent to 190,000 WMT from 149,000 WMT.

