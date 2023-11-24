Marcos vows swift delivery of government aid to disaster areas

PRESIDENT Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. assured the government would fast-track the delivery of aid in flood-hit Samar and in Mindanao, which is still reeling from effects of an earthquake.

This was the chief executive’s message via video-conference with local officials of Catarman, Samar last Thursday from Tacloban City. The President’s trip to the flood-hit southern Philippine municipality was aborted after inclement weather forced his flight to the Leyte city, some 237 kilometers away.

Northern Samar is currently under a state of calamity due to the heavy flooding from the incessant rains caused by a low-pressure area and shear line.

Marcos said the sewers in the affected areas were unable to cope with sheer volume floodwater from the extreme rainfall.

“We have not experienced this kind of heavy rain over such a long period of time. Considering there was no typhoon, considering that this is the new normal; this is the new weather that we have to adjust to,” the chief executive said.

List of beneficiaries

THE President has ordered the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) to prioritize the repair and clearing of roads in Northern and Eastern Samar to allow the faster delivery of relief goods in those areas.

“We are doing everything that we can. But let’s work with those who are in the evacuation centers—and those in their homes,” Marcos said partly in Filipino during the briefing with officials. “We have to go and make sure that they get the food packs, they get sufficient water supply.”

Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rexlon T. Gatchalian said they will distribute 100,000 food packs in Northern and Eastern Samar as soon as they finalize the list of their beneficiaries.

He said the list will also serve as the basis for the distribution of cash to help flood victims in rebuilding their homes.

Meanwhile, the Department of Agriculture (DA) announced it will provide seedlings and other farm implements to the affected farmers in Samar.

Marcos also said they will also be deploying water purification equipment in the flooded areas to provide potable water to the 14,260 families in the 37 affected municipalities.

MMDA to Samar

MEANWHILE, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) announced last Thursday it has sent a 40-man contingent to Northern and Eastern Samar in Visayas.

According to MMDA Acting Chairman Romando S. Artes, the contingent is composed of personnel from the Public Safety Division and Road Emergency Group and divided into two groups; one for each province.

Both groups are tasked to conduct humanitarian and relief operations to affected residents.

Artes said that each group will bring with them 30 units of solar-powered water purification systems. Each unit can filter 180 gallons of water per hour.

“With the lack of potable water supply in the area, our team’s main task is to set up water filtration systems in communities with limited to zero supply of clean water to drink,” he said. Artes said one group of humanitarian contingent can produce 21,600 liters of water per hour.

He added that the two teams will stay in the said provinces as needed to fully address the needs and concerns in the area.

Pending reconstruction

THE President also went to General Santos City to assure those affected by the magnitude 6.8 earthquake, which jolted Sarangani last Friday, will get help from the government.

The quake was blamed for the death of nine and affected 16,000 people in the Soccsksargen and Davao regions.

“All of the assistance and the needs of the affected and lost their homes, including the fishermen and the injured will get assistance from the DSWD,” Marcos said in Filipino in an interview with the media.

However, the President said, reconstruction efforts in the quake-hit areas will be temporarily deferred due to the ongoing aftershocks.

“We cannot start rebuilding because of the aftershocks. The problem is we don’t have a forecast [for earthquakes]; so we don’t know what will happen,” the Marcos said.