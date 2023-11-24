Marcos continues Duterte’s amnesty program for rebels, sustains peace initiatives

Continuing former President Rodrigo R. Duterte’s peace initiatives, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. granted amnesty to former members of communist groups and rebel organizations “to encourage them to return to the folds of law.”

This after Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin signed Executive Order No. 47, but President Marcos’ amnesty program does not cover kidnap for ransom, massacre, rape, terrorism, crimes committed against chastity, the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act, grave violations of the Geneva Convention of 1949, and genocide, crimes against humanity, war crimes, torture, enforced disappearances, other gross violations of human rights, among others.

In 2021, President Duterte signed presidential proclamations to grant amnesty to members of the communist and rebel groups who have committed crimes in pursuit of their political beliefs.

Both chambers of Congress concurred with President Duterte’s amnesty program in January 2022, when there were about 7,691 prospective amnesty applications before the former administration’s Office of the Presidential Adviser on the Peace Process (OPAPP).

Among those granted amnesty were former members of the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army-National Democratic Front (CPP-NPA-NDF), Rebolusyonaryong Partido ng Manggagawa ng Pilipinas/Revolutionary Proletarian Army/Alex Boncayao Brigade; Moro Islamic Liberation Front and Moro National liberation Front.

Likewise, under President Marcos’ directive, there was no need to change the functions of the National Amnesty Commission (NAC) formed by President Duterte to accommodate the new process for application of amnesty.

Image credits: Troi Santos





