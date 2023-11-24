Kinpo Batangas facility to go solar

Kinpo Group in the Philippines has tapped TotalEnergies ENEOS to put up an 11.9 megawatt-peak (MWp) solar rooftop photovoltaic (PV) system for its facility in Batangas.

Under the agreement, TotalEnergies ENEOS will fully fund, install and operate the PV system. Over 20,500 solar modules will be installed.

The PV system will generate 16,700 megawatt-hours (MWh) of renewable electricity annually, supplying 17 percent of the energy needs of Kinpo’s Batangas facility and reducing its carbon emissions by approximately 8,000 tonnes of CO2 per year, equivalent to planting 120,000 trees.

Kinpo Group, meanwhile, will pay only for the electricity generated for 20 years, avoiding any upfront costs.

The solar power project is seen to contribute to the Kinpo group’s carbon neutrality strategy of constructing an in-house renewable energy supply.

“Net zero is a difficult goal to achieve, but we must do it. The faster we can do this, the less harm there is to the earth, and only then, can we avoid a climate catastrophe. To achieve its net zero target by 2050, Kinpo Group has implemented its internal carbon pricing in 2023 and it will be continuously adjusted in the future to accelerate its low-carbon transition.

Cooperating with TotalEnergies ENEOS will help advance its long-term strategy and promote a more sustainable business,” said Kinpo Group CEO Andrew Chen.

TotalEnergies ENEOS said it is committed to helping original design manufacturer/original equipment manufacturer and electronics manufacturing services manufacturers like Kinpo Group in reducing their energy costs and carbon footprint through its “tailor-made renewable solutions.”

“We are delighted to be trusted by Kinpo Group to provide their facility with renewable energy and advancing their carbon neutrality strategy and long-term development plan,” said Elodie Renaud, Director of TotalEnergies ENEOS Renewables Distributed Generation Asia.

“We look forward to fostering a lasting energy partnership with Kinpo Group and exploring further collaboration in the future.”