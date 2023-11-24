JV partner in LTO tech project sets more cases vs Dermalog

VERZONTAL Builders Inc., one of the joint venture partners in the P3.14-billion Land Transportation Management System (LTMS) project of the Land Transportation Office (LTO), plans to file another round of civil and criminal complaints against German information technology (IT) firm Dermalog due to payment issues.

In a statement, Verzontal’s legal counsel Ricardo Gao Pronove III said the company has yet to exhaust its legal options “in ensuring that Dermalog will be exposed” for allegedly dubious practices.

To recall, Verzontal alleged that Dermalog failed to pay the company its 25-percent share despite completing the civil, mechanical, and electrical works needed in the LTMS project. Verzontal also claimed it was made to believe that the electromechanical works only amounted to P278 million, when the contract actually indicated a total of P390 million.

However, the complaint was recently dismissed by the Court of Appeals (CA) “due to technicalities,” said Pronove.

Pronove explained that the new civil case would still be based on Dermalog’s alleged failure to pay Verzontal fully for the services it completed in the contract, particularly the construction of LTO’s IT center, while the criminal case is related to Dermalog’s supposed illegal activities in the LTMS project.

Verzontal is “already beefing up the cases and these are expected to be filed before the year ends,” he said.

Pronove also revealed that Verzontal was “terminated by Dermalog from the JVA without their consent.”

He noted that without Verzontal, the LTMS contract would be “deemed invalid” since the Net Financial Contracting Capacity (NFCC) requirement for publicly-auctioned government projects was with Verzontal.

Because of such alleged contract violations, “We don’t want to partner with them,” Pronove said.

Earlier, Verzontal Director Jose Natividad said in a Senate Blue Ribbon Committee hearing that there were no coordination meetings among the JVA partners, hence leaving Verzontal “unaware” of the other components of the LTMS.

Microgenesis Software Inc. and Holy Family Printing Corp. were the two other partners in the JVA.

The LTMS is a platform where the public can do their LTO-related transactions online. It can process various online transactions, including driver’s and conductor’s application for permits or licenses, among others.

The Commission on Audit (COA) and the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) earlier found that the LTMS project “has been facing delays,” with issues including multiple contract schedule extensions, several undue advance payments, and still pending unfulfilled project deliverables hounding the project.

Natividad said this validates their claim that there is really something wrong with the project.

“Would you entrust your personal data with this company? They hold sensitive information of the Filipino motorists, and we need to be cautious about that,” Natividad said.

The LTO is actively pursuing a full government takeover of the LTMS from Dermalog to “expedite the resolution of technical issues previously raised by the COA and the DICT.