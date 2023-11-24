Double-digit contraction in natural gas pulls down energy reserves

THE country’s petroleum reserves continued to decline in 2022, led by the double-digit contraction in natural gas reserves, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA).

Based on the Energy Accounts of the Philippines, PSA said natural gas reserves posted the largest decline at 52.8 percent, followed by condensate reserves at 28.7 percent.

Data showed natural gas reserves declined to 100.21 billion standard cubic feet of gas (scf) in 2022 from 212.38 billion scf in 2021, while condensate reserves decreased to 6.71 million barrels in 2022 from 9.41 million barrels in 2021.

“The decline in the petroleum reserves [i.e., oil, natural gas, and condensate] was due to the recorded production of these reserves,’ PSA said.

The data showed oil reserves reached 30.91 million barrels of oil (bbl oil) in 2022, a decrease of 1.8 percent from 31.46 million bbl oil in 2021.

The PSA also said coal reserves in 2022 was recorded at 349.61 million metric tons (MT), a decline of 4.4 percent from 365.71 million MT in 2021.

This was despite the recorded increase in production of coal to 16.11 million MT in 2022 from 14.36 million MT in 2021.

Meanwhile, the total monetary value of coal, oil, natural gas, and condensate reserves amounted to P594.22 billion in 2022. This is more than double its value in 2021 at P242.61 billion.

The country’s coal reserves was valued at P529.66 billion in 2022, an almost three-fold increase from its value in 2021 amounting to P181.92 billion.

The monetary value of oil reserves in 2022 was at P19.07 billion, an increase of 35.4 percent from P14.08 billion in 2021.

In 2022, PSA said natural gas reserves was valued at P22.67 billion, indicating a decrease of 12.9 percent from P26.02 billion in 2021.

Meanwhile, condensate reserves amounted to P22.81 billion in 2022, a 10.8-percent increase from P20.59 billion in 2021.

“The total resource rent of the four non-renewable energy resources contributed 0.44 percent to the GDP of the Philippines in 2022, amounting to P96.42 billion,” PSA said.

“The valuation of the energy assets of the Philippines uses the Net Present Value Approach as recommended by SEEA-CF using a 10 percent social discount rate,” it added.

PSA said the Energy Accounts of the Philippines provides information on the stocks and changes in stocks of four non-renewable energy resources in the country, namely: coal, oil, natural gas, and condensate.

The compilation adheres to the System of Environmental-Economic Accounting 2012 Central Framework (SEEA-CF) as well as the SEEA Energy, a subsystem of the SEEA-CF that describes how information on energy stocks and flows should be organized.