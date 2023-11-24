DFA hopes Gaza truce will help free 17 OFW hostages

THE Department of Foreign Affairs said the 17 Filipino seafarers taken hostage by Houthi-Yemeni forces in Yemen are safe.

“The positive news is that all indications are they are all safe and not physically,” DFA Undersecretary Eduardo De Vega told The Source of CNN Philippines.

He said one of the seafarers was able to contact his family in the Philippines and assured them that they are all safe.

De Vega said unfortunately, the seafarer was not able to reveal as much details as the government would like to.

The Department of Migrant Workers, he said, is in charge of the general welfare of the seafarers, including coordinating with their families in the Philippines, their manning agencies and the shipowner.

The DFA is also on deck, dealing with finding political and diplomatic solutions to release the 17 Filipinos.

De Vega said he hopes the four-day truce between Israel and Hamas would help facilitate the release of all the 25 crew of Galaxy Leader, a Japanese ship seized by the Houthis who mistook it for an Israeli vessel in the Red Sea.

“The way we look at it, the truce is a positive development which may lead to the Houthi rebels freeing our 17 hostages,” De Vega added.

Senators on Thursday weighed in on the continuing war between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip, with one pushing a ceasefire and two others urging government to move quickly to free the 17 Filipino hostages of the Houthis.

In a statement, Majority Leader Joel Villanueva offered “prayers for the safety of the 25 individuals, including 17 Filipino seafarers” in Yemen.

He urged the Department of Foreign Affairs, Department of Migrant Workers (DMW), and other concerned agencies to “exhaust all efforts to bring our kababayans home.”

“The establishment of the DMW, which we principally sponsored and authored in the Senate, will provide a faster and more efficient service to our Overseas Filipino Workers [OFWs],” Villanueva assured.

Moreover, he added, “we ensured the funding of the AKSYON fund in the department to give immediate assistance to our OFWs in need.”

Meanwhile, Deputy Minority Leader Risa Hontiveros also urged the DFA and DMW to utilize all diplomatic channels and resources available to facilitate the immediate release of the 17 OFW sailors.

“We call on the Department of Foreign Affairs to leverage its diplomatic relationships and engage with international partners to address this pressing issue,” Hontiveros said.

Moving forward, Sen.Hontiveros underscored the need for a comprehensive and improved policy framework to effectively manage recurring hazards that OFWs, specifically seafarers, faced in the course of their work.

Meanwhile,, Sen. Robinhood Padilla, a Muslim, supported calls for an end or at least a cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas conflict.

“I am one with the whole world in praying for the realization of a ceasefire—or “urgent and extended” humanitarian pauses—between Israel and the militant group Hamas, which is stated in Resolution 2712 of the United Nations Security Council,” he said. With Butch Fernandez