DFA dodges Remulla’s sniping on visa reforms

THE Department of Foreign Affairs is apparently avoiding an all-out word war in a brewing interdepartmental feud with the Department of Justice on visa reforms.

The DFA chose to stay silent on Justice Secretary Crispin “Boying” Remulla’s statement on Monday that the Philippine embassy and consulates in China could not handle the vetting of the documents submitted by Chinese nationals applying for tourist visas.

Remulla maintained that visa processing is just “a clerical matter” and suggested that the DFA be divested of its visa function. Instead, he suggested, the government should outsource visa processing to a third-party provider, such as VFS Global.

DFA sources told the BusinessMirror that many were outraged at Remulla’s comment. “Insulting! No interdepartmental courtesy!” a high-ranking source said.

“What if we say let’s have a private company take over airport immigration? How would they feel?” another said.

DFA staff and local hire who were tasked to process visa applicants in China are experiencing “low morale,” sources said. “Many are overworked and had to eat their lunches at 3pm,” another source said.

Still, the DFA’s official statement released Wednesday was dispassionate and intentionally silent on Remulla’s criticisms.

DFA spokesperson Maria Teresita Daza said domestic and international laws mandate the DFA to issue visas to foreigners.

She cited the 1963 Vienna Convention Consular Relations, the 1987 Administrative Code and the Codified Visa Rules and Regulations of the Philippines 2002.

“This (visa-issuing) function authorizes the DFA to conduct vetting procedures to ascertain the status of visa applicants as legitimate visitors and their travel purpose to the Philippines,” Daza explained.

Visa officials and staff in the Philippine embassies and consulates abroad are required to conduct “thorough assessment of documentary requirements” of applicants and hold personal interviews of foreign nationals.

Aside from these, the embassy or the consulate are required to obtain clearances from the National Intelligence Coordinating Agency (NICA) and the Bureau of Immigration (BI), to check if the applicant has criminal or other derogatory records.

If the applicant comes from countries considered “restricted” for visas, the Post should also ask authorization from DFA-Office of Consular Affairs which is based in Manila.

The DFA is also silent on Remulla’s statement that a number of Chinese nationals have managed to get visas through illegal means.

Daza merely said that the Bureau of Immigration, under the administrative supervision of the DOJ, is also part of the system that checks the validity of tourists’ documents and their background.

While the Philippine Embassy and consulates abroad are the first layer of defense, the BI is the second layer of defense in gatekeeping the country’s airports and ports.

The BI has a security database of aliens coming in and out of the country, under the Philippine Immigration Act, is also required to conduct interviews upon arrival, she said.

The two-tier system, Daza stressed, “ensures that only legitimate tourists, travelers and investors will be allowed inside the country.”

During a number of interdepartmental meetings, sources told BusinessMirror, the Departments of Justice and of Tourism had been at loggerheads with the DFA and intelligence agencies over visa reforms. The tourism department said Chinese tourists were turned off by the slowness of approval of visa applications by the Embassy and consulates in China. To address this concern, the DFA partnered with the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) and rolled out the e-Visa where Chinese tourists with verifiable documents can apply for single-entry tourist visas online without the need for personal appearance.

Image credits: Official Gazette





