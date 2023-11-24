DA chief’s 30-day ultimatum on rice imports supported

SHORTENING the deadline for the arrival of rice imports could deter price manipulation in the market, the Philippine Chamber of Agriculture and Food Inc. (PCAFI) said.

PCAFI President Danilo V. Fausto said the 30-day ultimatum given by Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. to rice importers to bring in their approved import volume is a step in the right direction.

“If you make it longer, the imports can be subject to price manipulation. Because 60 days is too long. The normal arrival of rice importers is only about 20 days. If they want to look for higher prices, then they will delay the delivery of the shipments,” Fausto told the BusinessMirror.

Earlier this week, Laurel told rice traders and importers that they face a cancellation of all of their sanitary and phytosanitary import clearances (SPSICs) if their approved import volumes would not enter the country in the next 30 days. (Related story: https://businessmirror.com.ph/2023/11/21/da-importers-lose-spsic-if-rice-not-here-in-30-days/)

Fausto said the Department of Agriculture (DA) may explore requiring rice importers to post a bond to ensure that the imports would arrive in the country.

“If you are really determined to import rice, then at the onset you should post a bond,” he said.

Under the present rules and regulations, the agriculture department mandates that rice imports from Asean states except Myanmar must arrive in the country within 60 days from the issuance of the SPSIC. Meanwhile, rice shipments from Myanmar and countries outside Asean must enter the Philippines within 90 days.

Meanwhile, Monetary Board member V. Bruce J. Tolentino said it is important that imported commodities enter the country within a specified time of validity for their respective issued SPSICs. This, he pointed out, ensures that the imported food items are still safe for human consumption and do not pose any harm to human health.

“The assumption behind the issuance of the SPSIC is that the shipment has been inspected and found to meet the required sanitary and phytosanitary standards and thus safe for human consumption. Rice is a perishable good, and if it is stored for too long or under unsanitary conditions it deteriorates and may cease to meet the SPS conditions,” he told the BusinessMirror.

“So it is appropriate to set a deadline for the usage of an SPSIC. However, I do not know the scientific (SPS) basis for the one-month deadline mentioned,” he added.