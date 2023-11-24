Campi: Better credit access props up 10-month auto sales

The local automotive industry has achieved 83 percent of its sales target for 2023 in October, according to a joint report by the Chamber of Automotive Manufacturers of the Philippines, Inc. (Campi) and the Truck Manufacturers Association (TMA).

Campi and TMA attributed this to pent-up demand for consumer items, which was supported by “easier access to credit.”

Their report indicated that vehicle sales in January to October reached 352,971 units. This is 25.9 percent higher than the 280,300 sold in the 10-month period last year.

With this, Campi said the industry is “on track to full recovery” and is within striking distance of its prepandemic sales. Data from the joint report released by the two groups in January 2020 showed that the industry finished 2019 with 369,941 units.

“We already achieved 83 percent of our 2023 forecast in October; with sustained demand, we are confident that we can achieve 423,000 units sales by yearend,” said Campi President Rommel R. Gutierrez.

In September, Campi announced that it revised its sales forecast from 395,000 to 423,000 units for the year because of “positive” consumer outlook.

Gutierrez attributed the sustained growth of vehicle sales to “aggressive marketing activities and supply improvement across all brands.”

“Consumer appetite is high and sales are driven by continued pent-up demand, which is also supported by easier access to credit.”

The auto sales report also showed that in October alone, vehicle sales reached 38,128 units, up 18.6 percent from the 32,146 units recorded last year.

On a monthly basis, however, data from Campi-TMA showed that the 38,128 vehicle units sold last month is 1.3 percent lower than the 38,628 units sold in September.

In terms of vehicle segments, light-duty trucks and buses led the monthly sales growth in October, at 22 percent to 611 units.

This was followed by passenger car which grew by 21.6 percent compared to October last year; light commercial vehicle, 19.3 percent; commercial vehicle, 17.6 percent; Asian utility vehicle, 14.3 percent; and heavy-duty trucks and buses, 8.3 percent.

In contrast, sales of medium-duty trucks and buses declined by 29.4 percent to 279 units.

Meanwhile, Toyota Motor Philippines Corp. led the auto market with a 45.96-percent market share as it sold 162,229 units in the 10-month period.

Mitsubishi Motors Philippines Corp. ranked second as it accounted for 18.47 percent share of the automotive market, selling 65,192 units in January to October.

Ford Motor Co. Phils. ranked third as its vehicle sales accounted for a 7.37-percent share of the market. It sold 26,003 units during the period.