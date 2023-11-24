Benilde vs UP in Challenge Cup women’s finale

COLLEGE of Saint Benilde and University of the Philippines drubbed separate foes on Friday to arrange a final between top collegiate teams in the Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) Challenge Cup women’s tournament on Friday at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum in Manila.

Saint Benilde clobbered fellow National Collegiate Athletic Association school Letran, 25-20, 25-17, 25-16, while UP, playing out of the University Athletic Association of the Philippines, defeated Philippine Air Force, 25-18, 25-18, 19-25, 25-18, in the knockout semifinals of the 16-team women’s division.

Saint Benilde and UP will duke it out in the one-game championship at 3 p.m., Saturday for the prestigious crown of the PNVF Challenge Cup supported by the Philippine Sports Commission, PLDT, Rebisco, Akari, Foton and CBPI.

Rhea Mae Densig starred in Saint Benilde’s yet another straight-sets victory to be hailed as the Best Player of the match that needed only 87 minutes to finish.

Overall, the two-time reigning NCAA champion St. Benilde has only yielded a single set in a stellar campaign so far marked by a 3-0 wipeout of Pool A in the elimination-round play against the UP Volleyball Club, Parañaque City and the Volida Volleyball Club.

The Lady Blazers, under the watch of seasoned mentor Jerry Yee, absorbed their only set defeat against the San Beda Lady Red Spikers in the quarterfinals, 25-14, 23-25, 25-13, 25-20, before barging back to dominant ways versus Letran.

Ranged against a fellow unbeaten squad in the Philippine Air Force, the Shaq Delos Santos-mentored UP for its part was not to be denied in scoring a four-setter win in one hour and 20 minutes.

Like Saint Benilde, UP coasted its way in the prelims with a 3-0 slate in Pool D before needing to fend off the UP Volleyball Club in the quarterfinals, 25-15, 18-25, 25-21, 26-24.

