Associations and Social Capital

DURING conversations on key association resources, I often hear the term “social capital,” so I did some research on how it relates to associations.

Social capital is a sociological and economic concept that refers to the value, benefits and resources that individuals and groups accrue through their social networks, relationships and connections. These social connections can be valuable assets that can be leveraged for various purposes, including personal and professional advancement and community development.

Associations, whether professional organizations, industry groups, community collectives, or cultural societies, are exceptional incubators for social capital. Here’s how associations contribute to its creation and utilization.

1. Common purpose and values. Associations draw together individuals who share common values, interests, or goals.

2. Information and knowledge-sharing. Associations often serve as hubs for the exchange of information, expertise and best practices.

3. Collaboration and collective action. Strong relationships within associations foster collaboration and collective action.

4. Advocacy and influence. Associations are well-positioned to harness the power of social capital for advocacy and influence.

5. Resource mobilization. Through social capital, associations can tap into a vast resource pool.

To make the most of the social capital within associations, it’s essential to implement strategies that nurture relationships and connections, such as:

1. Encourage active engagement. Foster a culture of active participation and engagement among members, as well as provide opportunities for networking, collaboration and knowledge sharing.

2. Diversity and inclusion. Promote inclusivity to ensure that relationships and social capital are diverse, welcoming members from various backgrounds and perspectives.

3. Recognition and appreciation. Acknowledge and celebrate the achievements and contributions of members.

4. Facilitate knowledge sharing. Create platforms for members to share their expertise and experiences, as well as to encourage the exchange of knowledge and resources.

5. Support professional development. Provide resources and opportunities for members to enhance their skills and knowledge, further strengthening the social capital within the association.

Associations and social capital are inextricably linked, as both serve as the fertile ground for the cultivation of meaningful relationships, trust and cooperation. The social capital generated within associations is a powerful asset that enriches communities, drives collective success and empowers individuals and organizations to achieve their shared goals. By recognizing and nurturing the connections within these associations, resources are unlocked to build stronger communities, advocate for change and collectively thrive in a world interconnected by social capital.

Octavio Peralta is currently the executive director of the Global Compact Network Philippines and founder and volunteer CEO of the Philippine Council of Associations and Association Executives (PCAAE), the "association of associations."