16 APPF members back PHL bid for UN Security Council

SIXTEEN member states of the Asia-Pacific Parliamentary Forum (APPF) have endorsed the Philippines’ candidacy for a seat in the UN Security Council to be held in 2027-2028.

In a bid to contribute significantly to global peace and stability, Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez said the Philippines is actively seeking a non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council for the term 2027-2028.

Romualdez and Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri, in a separate interview, said at least 16 countries have expressed support for the Philippines.

In his welcome remarks at the 31st Asia-Pacific Parliamentary Forum, Romualdez said the Philippine delegation appeals for the unwavering support of all APPF Member States for this candidature, emphasizing the country’s commitment to peacebuilding and counter-terrorism efforts.

“As a responsible member of the international community, the Philippines is ready to play an even larger role in promoting global peace and stability. We see ourselves as an active partner, an engaged pathfinder, and a committed peacemaker. With this in mind, the Philippine delegation would like to request the unwavering support of all APPF Member States for the candidature of the Philippines for a non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council for the term 2027-2028,” he said.

“The Philippines stands ready to shoulder the responsibilities of this esteemed position, driven by our unwavering commitment to peacebuilding and our persistent efforts in combating terrorism. Our nation’s steadfast dedication mirrors the rich and enduring tradition of Philippine diplomacy, and we are eager to harness this tradition to make meaningful contributions to the cause of global peace,” he added.

Drawing on its experiences in adhering to UN Security Council resolutions and extensive work in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, the Philippines, Romualdez said, aims to bring valuable insights and a dedication to the rules-based international order to the international stage.

According to him, the APPF theme “Resilient Partnerships for Peace, Prosperity, and Sustainability” serves as a guiding principle for the Philippines as it navigates the complex challenges faced by the region, saying the Philippines aims to identify lasting solutions to regional problems, enhance parliamentary capacities, and collectively address issues affecting the region.

On peace, he said the Philippines reiterates its support for a rules-based international order, emphasizing peaceful dispute resolution in line with the 1982 Manila Declaration on Peaceful Settlement of Disputes.

On prosperity, the Speaker said economic prosperity is a key focus, with the Philippines highlighting its ratification of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP).

‘Shared solutions’–Zubiri

Delegates from 19 countries started gathering Thursday at the PICC for the APPF 31, where Senate President Zubiri said they intend to seek “shared solutions to shared concerns.”

In a press briefing, Zubiri said the 275 delegates from 19 countries are expected to discuss "[the resolutions] heavily in plenary and working groups over the next days," Zubiri said, adding that "these cover everything from climate action to transnational crime, universal health care to critical infrastructure."

Zubiri said the 3-day conference, which the Philippines is hosting for the second time, will enable delegates to tackle a total of 37 draft resolutions to working groups.

“In a nutshell,” he added, “10 resolutions were referred under strengthening the capacity of parliaments to promote peace and stability, five under combatting transnational crimes, three under critical infrastructure, four under regional cooperation through education and culture, two under universal health care, four under gender and sustainable development goals and five under women’s participation and leadership.”