Zombie vehicles and TikTok enforcers

Mindboggling and alarming was the pronouncement made recently by no less than an official of our land transport agency, LTO Assistant Secretary Vigor Mendoza, who said that more than 65 percent or 24 million vehicles, which have previously been registered are now unregistered or with expired registration. Worrisome as well is the fact that the government, mostly LGUs and government agency regional offices, owns many of these unregistered vehicles. This should not be the case, given that they are the ones that are supposed to uphold our laws.

Imagine the repercussions of having so many delinquent vehicle owners; the least of it would be the loss of government revenues, which, by the way, is estimated at a staggering P37 billion, not counting the penalties. For one, these unregistered vehicles contribute to the wear and tear of our roads, freeloading on the payments of road user’s tax made by those who religiously register their vehicles. And yet here they are adding to the congestion and emission that our taxpayers are spending billions to mitigate.

Then you have the issue of safety. Unregistered or expired means that these vehicles have not gone through the mandatory road worthiness tests, not knowing if their brakes or lights are working, among others, and therefore they are accident prone, endangering other motorists and pedestrians on the road. And if there is indeed an accident, who would shoulder the cost of damages and injuries as definitely accident insurance coverages are obviously non-existent. Then there is also its impact on peace and order, as unregistered vehicles make monitoring of criminal incidents more difficult. This may be one reason why it takes a long time for riding-in-tandem shootings to be solved, if they are resolved at all. Law enforcers face a blank wall when there’s no updated registration records that could help them in their investigation.

It could be that a good number of these vehicles are already rundown, or scrapped in some junkyard, but nevertheless having an accurate number of vehicles on the road is necessary. For how can any worthy government road or transport program be carried out with this very vital and basic requirement not reflected on our data sheets and not executed by our transport authorities.

Kudos to DOTR Secretary Bautista and LTO Asec Mendoza for taking note and acting on this. From what I have gathered, the possibility of an “amnesty” program is being worked out. Still, it will not be a walk in the park, but the benefits will definitely outweigh the efforts on this matter.

On another note, the incident between Sen. Bong Revilla and MMDA traffic official Col. Bong Nebrija, though already resolved rightly so by MMDA Chairman Artes, with the necessary apologies made and the suspension of Nebrija, brings the matter on the use of social media and vlogging that is in a way related to the incident. Col. Nebrija no doubt has become an Internet celebrity because of his on-the-road vlogs. It has definitely help increase awareness and engendered popular support for our traffic enforcers. But enforcement operations should not be the subject of vlogging. It is in the same strain of reasons brought up when a vlogger was called out recently during his presence in a police operation. In fact, vlogging enforcement operations, especially by third party private vloggers who make money on the hits and views, should be reviewed and regulated for valid reasons. One is data privacy that should protect the names and reputation of individuals. And in an ongoing operation, there is no assurance that this will be observed, even if later videos will obscure the actual personas. Second is the so-called Hawthorne effect, where it is a scientific fact that people tend to subconsciously “act theatrically” when there is knowledge of the presence of a camera, conflicting with making the right decisions by going for the popular. We don’t need this in actual enforcement operations. What we need is due process. Lastly, public service by public servants need not be highlighted. Good real work will always eventually come out in the open, no matter how low key it may be. And there is that tendency to focus on the individual than the agency itself. I have known Bong N from way back. I was in fact the one who took him in the agency when I was there. There is no question on his integrity and dedication, and we will be assured, even without the cameras, of his good service next time around when his suspension ends.

Our roads are indeed full of drama. With all the traffic gridlock, the many cancelled appointments, tempers flying around that cause stress on motorists, we don’t need to add more problems to our script. Let us do away with the zombie vehicles with expired registrations and the enforcer “tiktokers” on our roads.

The author may be reached at thomas_orbos@sloan.mit.edu