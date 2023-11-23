Zeroing in on keeping our key organs healthy: Part III

THIS is our final installment for this series on self-care for our key organs drawn from the book The Guide to Aging Slower: Your Body’s Complete Owner’s Manual by Prevention. This week, let me continue with the stomach, uterus, liver, kidneys, and our skin.

STOMACH

A PENN Medicine study found that the chemical component capsaicin, often found in chili peppers, causes a reaction in your digestive tract that produces anandamide, which has been shown to act like an anti-inflammatory in your gut and calm inflammation from conditions like ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease. “The same reaction that calms down your gastrointestinal track may also keep it tumor-free.” say the study authors.

A Texas A&M University study found that mangoes are an effective way to reduce intestinal distress and relieve constipation, thanks to a combination of polyphenols and fiber found in the fruit. The article includes potatoes as a healthy starchy staple because they are a low-calorie source of vitamins and minerals and when digested and converted into fatty acids like butyrate in the large intestine can reduce inflammation in the colon and even reduce the risk of getting colon cancer.

UTERUS

YOUR uterus is the muscular organ used to nourish a growing baby prior to birth, and your ovaries are a team that produces the eggs needed to get pregnant in the first place. The article recommends plum, which contains vitamin K, and this may have a protective effect against developing cancer.

Bacterial vaginosis (BV), according to this article, is an imbalance of bacteria in the vagina that can cause abnormal vaginal discharge, itching, or odor. A study of more than 1,500 women from the University of Alabama found that foods that are high in dietary fat are associated with an increased risk of BV, while women with higher folate, vitamin A, and calcium intake may decrease their risk of severe BV.

Eating a nutrient-dense, plant-based diet can help fight endometriosis. This is a condition in which the lining of the uterus grows on the outside of the organ. Beans are a rich source of fiber, which research shows can help lower estrogen levels, improving endometriosis symptoms. One review of studies in the journal Reproductive Biomedicine Online found that women who ate foods rich in fiber and omega-3 fatty acids had a protective effect from endometriosis, while people who ate red meat, trans fats, and coffee did not have.

LIVER AND KIDNEYS

THE liver is a glandular organ that filters the blood that comes from the digestive tract, and the kidneys filter waste out of the blood and pass it out of the body as urine. Both the liver and kidneys help naturally detoxify your body. When one gets diagnosed with kidney disease, you can continue drinking coffee.

Research also shows that drinking large amounts of sugary sodas and fruit drinks may raise your odds for developing kidney stones. A study of nearly 200,000 people tracked for more than eight years found that people who drank one or more servings of sugar-sweetened soda a day had a 23 percent higher risk for kidney stones than those who drank less than one serving a week. The study authors also found that those who drink coffee, tea, and orange juice are less likely to develop the painful stones. Hydration definitely helps.

You can protect against non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) by adding more potassium to your diet. A study published in the journal Clinical Endocrinology found that patents with NAFLD had significantly lower potassium levels than those who did not have the liver condition. Sweet potatoes are a good source of this mineral, and shopping for the purple variety of this veggie may be even more beneficial: a 2020 study in the journal Food & Nutrition Research found that purple sweet potatoes may have even more protective effects against the disease.

SKIN

OUR skin is a thin layer of tissue that forms the natural outer covering of the body. A new study in the European Journal of Integrative Medicine revealed that compounds found in green tea help protect against skin aging, in part by suppressing your body’s melanin production.

Research also shows that a diet heavy in dairy and foods with a high glycemic index rating (such as white bread or candy) might contribute to the severity of acne. A skin-friendly diet, which would be low in items like dairy, processed foods and sweets, is also a nutritious one, says dermatologist William Rietkerk, MD.

Vitamin C has long been linked to an increase of the production of collagen, the vitality-boosting protein that helps keep skin firm and taut. It recommends oranges. It advises to consider not tossing the peels either: Orange rinds contain even more vitamin C than the inner fruit. They also contain limonene, a chemical that may protect against skin cancer. Zest them to add flavor in sauces and salad dressings.

As Christmas is fast approaching, the best gift we can give ourselves is the gift of caring for our health.