With 1 MMT more approved, PHL rice imports near 3 MMT

THE Philippines’s rice imports is close to touching the 3 million metric tons (MMT) territory as the state approved the entry of over 1 MMT of foreign supply via private traders and importers in the coming months.

Latest Bureau of Plant Industry (BPI) data showed the country’s total rice imports as of November 16 has reached 2.936 MMT.

To date, the Philippines has only recorded an import volume of at least 3 MMT twice in history: 2019 and 2022. The surge in rice imports to over 3.1 MMT in 2019 was brought about by the dire need of the National Food Authority (NFA) to meet its buffer stock mandate, coupled with the opening up of the local domestic rice market to foreign competition. Last year, the country posted its record-high import volume of over 3.8 MMT, driven by an election year and the growing demand of Filipinos for the staple.

Pundits have explained that the local rice market has been slowly adjusting to the liberalized trade regime, with imports boosting domestic supply to meet the country’s demand for the grain.

Earlier, agriculture officials had pointed out that, because of better domestic harvest, the country’s total rice import volume this year would be below the 3.8-MMT projection of the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). Latest estimates by the local Department of Agriculture (DA) showed that it expects total rice production this year to reach a record-level of 13.11 MMT, slightly higher than last year’s 12.921 MMT.

Oct-Nov approved SPSICs

LATEST BPI data also showed that it has approved over 1,400 of sanitary and phytosanitary import clearances (SPSICs) for rice imports with a corresponding total volume of 1.141 MMT in recent weeks.

In October alone, the BPI approved 809 SPSICs for the importation of 657,406.020 MT. From November 1 to November 16, the BPI issued 604 SPSICs with a corresponding volume of 484,379.79 MT. Under existing rules and regulations, a SPSIC for rice imports is valid for 60 days if the stocks are coming from Asean countries except Myanmar and 90 days for Myanmar and other non-Asean sources.

This means that the SPSICs issued in October can be used until next month while the SPSICs issued this month can be used until January next year. However, Agriculture Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. earlier this week warned that he will cancel all the rice import SPSICs if the importers would not bring in the stocks in the next 30 days or until next month.

The deadline given by Laurel is for the 1 MMT of rice issued with valid SPSICs to enter the country. (Related story: https://businessmirror.com.ph/2023/11/21/da-importers-lose-spsic-if-rice-not-here-in-30-days/)

“I actually asked the Bureau of Plant Industry how many applications are pending for rice imports and what they told me is that about 1 million metric tons are for importation. I asked them when it was issued and they said it was issued from time to time because it is already liberalized. When I asked when it is going to be imported, they could not provide an answer,” he told a House Committee on Monday, speaking partly in Filipino.

“I said if they will not import those within 30 days, if they will not give a [purchase order], I will cancel all the [SPSICs] because I do not want to be held hostage by permits that were issued to them upon their request,” he added.

Laurel’s 30-day deadline to rice importers is way shorter than the prevailing must-arrive period set by the agriculture department.

Image credits: Nonie Reyes





