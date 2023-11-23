Unleash your personality and style this Holiday Season with HONOR 90 5G

For your every mood and style, there’s definitely an HONOR 90 5G for you! Get it and other HONOR gadgets at a discounted price this Black Friday Sale!

Manila, Philippines – The incredible HONOR 90 5G extends its versatility with the introduction of new limited-edition Peacock Blue color. Now available in four colors, HONOR 90 5G reflects the consumer’s personality and needs – suitable for every style of the tech-savvy generation. Great news for HONOR Fans, the leading smart devices provider will also have exclusive deals this Black Friday Sale from November 24 to 26, 2023!

“HONOR 90 5G has launched its limited-edition Peacock Blue, in addition to its current 3 stylish colors designed to cater to and match the preferences and personalities of each user. HONOR 90 5G is favored for its features and advanced technology, but it is also competitive in the aesthetic standards of the technology market,” said Stephen Cheng, HONOR Philippines Vice President.

Peacock Blue for those who are not afraid of Color

Peacock Blue is the perfect color for avant-garde enthusiasts. It is unique and sleek, making it a great option for those who channel an energy that stands out among the crowd. HONOR 90 5G Peacock Blue is a limited-edition with a FREE HONOR Gift Box worth Php 2,499 until supplies last.

Midnight Black for the Always-on-the-Go

For the athletic and on-the-go avid users, the longer battery life of HONOR 90 5G can match their energy for up to 2 days, styled with the sleek Midnight Black finish – a classic color for enthusiasts of minimalist taste.

Diamond Silver for the Chic and Classy

Diamond Silver, on the other hand, is a great choice for consumers looking for phones that can match their chic and sophisticated style, with HONOR 90 5G’s triple camera system featuring a 200MP Main Camera with a 1/1.4-inch sensor, a 12 MP ultra-wide and macro camera with a 112° field of view, and a 2MP Depth Camera.

Emerald Green for the Preppy and Earth-tone lovers

There’s also a color for the preppy and earth-tone lovers, the HONOR 90 5G in Emerald Green. As much as green is refreshing to the eyes, HONOR 90 5G is also TÜV Rheinland Certified, passing the low-blue light, flicker-free, refresh rate, color gamut, color accuracy, and ambient light management smart device industry standards.

HONOR Gadgets on Sale this Black Friday!

Consumers can get a whopping Php 9,000 discount on HONOR 70 that comes with a FREE Gift Box worth Php 2,499. While HONOR X6 gets a slash of Php 3,000 – from its original price of Php 6,990 down to just Php 3,990! Moreover, HONOR X9a 5G will be priced at Php 16,340 from Php 16,990 this Black Friday Sale and HONOR Pad X9 will also a great steal at Php 11,590 with a free Magic Keyboard worth Php 2,499.

Lastly, the crowd-favorite HONOR 90 5G will be available for only Php 23,990 from its original price of Php 24,990 with a FREE HONOR Gift Box worth Php 2,499.

Don’t miss out on these exciting deals this Black Friday Sale from November 24 to 26, 2023, available on Shopee (bit.ly/ShopeeHONORBlackFridaySale), Lazada (bit.ly/LazadaHONORBlackFridaySale), TikTok Shop (bit.ly/TikTokHONORBlackFridaySale), and HONOR stores nationwide.

For more announcements, you may visit HONOR’s website www.hihonor.com or social media platforms: Facebook (Facebook.com/HonorPhilippines), Instagram (Instagram.com/honorphilippines/) and TikTok: (Tiktok.com/@honorphilippines). To check out HONOR’s complete list of retail stores, go to https://www.hihonor.com/ph/retailers/.

