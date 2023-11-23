TikTok ban, coming soon in PHL?

WHILE 44 million of us Pinoys, not just the young but even oldies, are engrossed doing TikTok, they should expect the worst because TikTok faces partial or total ban, pretty soon.

The world could be getting smaller for Chinese-owned video sharing app TikTok, with Nepal added to the list of countries imposing total or partial ban on the platform, citing its impact on “social harmony” in the South Asian country.

At a Cabinet meeting on November 13, Nepalese Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal approved the recommendation of his Minister for Communications and Information Technology, Rekha Sharma, to immediately ban TikTok countrywide on grounds of disturbing “social harmony” and disrupting “family structures and social relations.”

Aside from Nepal, other countries that banned their citizens from using the social media platform include Afghanistan, India, and Pakistan. Meanwhile, the countries where TikTok is partially blocked are Australia, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, France, Latvia, The Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Taiwan, United Kingdom, and the United States.

Currently, the European Parliament, European Commission and the EU Council, the 27-member bloc’s three main institutions, have imposed a ban on TikTok on Staff devices. Under the ban, lawmakers and staff were also advised to remove the TikTok app from their personal devices.

All these countries and institutions have a common denominator in reaching the decision to ban TikTok. They are all concerned on its impact on society, including potential threat to their respective governments and national security.

In our case, all eyes are on the National Security Council (NSC) as the public awaits the recommendation of the Task Force it created to investigate TikTok, “in response to concerns regarding the social media platform’s potential impact on national security and societal structures.”

The NSC said the Task Force is focused on scrutinizing the security implications of TikTok, with a particular emphasis on its potential influence within the Security sector. Headed by NSC Deputy Director General Jonathan Malaya, other members included the NSC Cybersecurity team and the National Intelligence Coordinating Agency (NICA), which is the primary intelligence gathering and analysis arm of the government.

“Ang pinag-aaralan po namin ngayon is how big a threat is Tiktok to our national security. Ang may-ari po kasi nyan, ang mother company na Bytedance, is a Chinese company and under their law, lahat po ng mga kompanya sa Tsina ay kinakailangan makipagtulungan sa kanilang gobyerno,” Malaya pointed out in an interview.

Malaya said the ad hoc body is wrapping up its investigation and will submit its recommendation to his boss, National Security Adviser Edgardo Ano, soon or before the end of December.

Secretary Ano said in a recent radio interview that he will not hesitate to recommend to the President a nationwide ban if proven that TikTok is indeed being used to gather sensitive and private data from TikTok’s 44 million Pinoy users to advance China’s interests and put the Philippines’ national security at risk, especially with the ongoing tension in the West Philippine Sea due to overlapping territorial claims.

This was further reinforced by NSC in a November 20 Task Force statement, saying that the Task Force probe, finalized by December, will determine if it would recommend a ban on the use of the video sharing platform, especially on devices used by government personnel in the security sector.

Under a partial ban, restrictions will be imposed among the personnel of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, the Philippine National Police, and the Coast Guard. Employees of civilian agencies involved in national security such as the NSC and the National Intelligence Coordinating Agency are most likely to be affected, too.

Malaya even said that ahead of the Task Force’s recommendation, the NSC has already urged government employees in the national security sector not to use the TikTok app in government-issued gadgets as the social media app may be involved in cyber espionage.

A TikTok ban will certainly not only affect the social activities of common Filipinos but also the thousands of small and micro business people using the social app to generate sales revenues. I personally know this because Small Business Corp. has a lending window to these sectors.

Well, my hope is that our government will decide for the best national interest of the Filipinos.

