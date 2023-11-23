‘The crisis in Gaza is a crisis for the UN’

The World Health Organization (WHO) aired its displeasure on Monday after Israel repeatedly bombarded the Indonesian Hospital in North Gaza, which reportedly resulted in the killing of at least 12 persons including patients and their companions residing at the hospital.

“WHO is appalled by the attack today on the Indonesian Hospital in North Gaza. Health workers and civilians should never have to be exposed to such horror, and especially while inside a hospital,” it said in a press statement.

According to the latest reports, the Indonesian Hospital continues to be besieged. No one has been allowed to enter or leave the hospital: there have been reports of shooting towards those attempting to leave but no injuries or fatalities thus far. The hospital, like others in northern Gaza and Gaza City, has faced power outages since the main and secondary generators stopped functioning several weeks ago due to lack of fuel. It also faces severe shortages of water, essential medicines and supplies. The hospital is only able to provide basic services, putting the lives of those with severe injuries and other medical emergencies at immediate risk.

There have been multiple and ongoing attacks on health facilities in the last six weeks that have resulted in forced mass evacuations from hospitals, and multiple fatalities and casualties among patients, their companions, and those who had sought refuge in hospitals. The Indonesian Hospital had already reportedly sustained damages due to at least five attacks since October 7.

WHO has recorded 335 attacks on health care in the occupied Palestinian territory since October 7, including 164 attacks in the Gaza Strip and 171 attacks in the West Bank. There were also 33 attacks on health care in Israel during the violent events of October 7.

As a result of these attacks and shortages of fuel, medicines, safe water, and other essential resources, hospital bed capacity in Gaza has gone down from 3,500 beds before October 7 to 1,400 beds, leaving critical gaps for patients with injuries and other illness that require hospitalization.

“The world cannot stand silent while these hospitals, which should be safe havens, are transformed into scenes of death, devastation, and despair. Health care is not a target,” WHO said, as it reminded the parties to the conflict of their obligation under International Humanitarian Law to respect the sanctity of, and actively protect, health facilities.

WHO reiterated its plea for collective efforts to bring an end to the hostilities and humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza. “We call for an immediate ceasefire, the sustained flow of humanitarian assistance at scale, unhindered humanitarian access to all of those in need, the unconditional release of all hostages—many of whom have serious medical needs —and the cessation of attacks on health care and other vital infrastructure,” it said.

In his remarks at the Informal Plenary Meeting of the United Nations General Assembly on Friday, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said: “We are witnessing the destruction of life and property on a horrific scale. But we are also witnessing the destruction of civility, the rules-based system, and trust between countries. This crisis is an acid test for the United Nations, and for you, its Member States. This organization was established to foster peace in our world.”

He added: “If you, as Member States of the United Nations, will not or cannot stop this bloodshed, then we must ask: what is the United Nations for? The crisis in Gaza is a crisis for the UN, and a crisis for humanity. Talk is not enough. Resolutions are not enough. Statements are not enough. You must act, and you must act now.”