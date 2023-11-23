Shell adds EV charging to business

SHELL Pilipinas Corp. (PSE: SHLPH) has formally included electric vehicle charging station (EVCS) in its business.

During the company’s special stockholders’ meeting last November 21, the oil firm reported last Wednesday that stockholders representing at least 74.35 percent of the total issued and outstanding capital approved an earlier board decision for the oil firm to engage in EVCS and in the sales of services related to electric charging. “This aligns with the company’s approach towards energy transition in step with society, evolving beyond petroleum, towards sustainable and cleaner energy solutions for the company, people, community and environment today and for the future,” the firm said in a disclosure to the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE).

“The stockholders have approved the proposal for SHLPH to also sell technical services related to the company’s lubricants business to non-buyers of its lubricants products.”

As such, the articles of incorporation of SHLPH will be amended and broadened to include the sale of services related to electric charging. These changes will have to be approved by the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Earlier, the Department of Energy (DOE), SHLPH and Shell Energy Philippines Inc. (SEPH) signed a tripartite agreement on the deployment of EVCS.

Under the 3-year agreement, SHLPH has committed to deploy the “Shell Recharge” brand of EVCS powered with renewable energy from SEPH, the retail electricity supplier (RES) of Shell companies in the country. Signed by SHLPH President Lorelie Q. Osial, SEPH General Manager and President Bernd Krukenberg and DOE Secretary Raphael PM Lotilla, the memorandum of agreement (MOA) is anchored on the goals and targets of the Philippine Energy Plan 2020-2040 for the transition towards clean energy fuels and technologies. It will also provide the support infrastructure for the 10-percent target penetration rate of EVs for road transport by 2040.

This agreement is also in support of the government’s implementation of the Electric Vehicle Industry Development Act (Evida), which establishes the national development plan to accelerate the development, commercialization, and utilization of EVs in the country.

Data to be gathered in the pilot will serve as a benchmark for the development and rollout of the Shell Recharge EV charging network in its existing and future mobility stations, as well as for Shell to provide recommendations to DOE for the EV industry, stated the MOA.

Lotilla said the participation of SHLPH and SEPH is “a sound testament of their resoluteness in maximizing value creation while contributing to global climate change mitigation.”