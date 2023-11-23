Senate panel probes enforcement of labor dispute court rulings

A SENATE inquiry, presided by Sen. Jinggoy Estrada as chairman of the Committee on Labor, Employment, and Human Resources Development, on Wednesday tackled the current state of enforcing judicial decisions in brewing labor disputes.

Estrada said the panel’s probe aims to “identify challenges” in the enforcement of judicial decisions in labor disputes in order to “come up with Senate recommendations to improve the situation and protect the rights of workers.”

Senator Raffy Tulfo, in a separate statement, said he “entreats his colleagues to join him in taking action against non-implementation and delayed enforcement of court decisions in labor disputes.”

Tulfo added: “We must work to ensure that the rights of the workers are protected and that decisions, especially in labor disputes, are enforced in a timely and effective manner.”

Moreover, Tulfo moved to “strengthen the enforcement mechanisms, promoting a culture of respect on labor rights among employers, educating worker’s rights and improving the efficiency of the labor justice system to minimize labor disputes in the country.”

Sen. Francis “Chiz” Escudero, for his part, urged the Committee on Labor to invite the Housing and Land Use Regulatory Board (HLURB) to explain how permits were issued to DMCI for the construction and sale of units despite pending cases. He also requested the committee to invite DMCI Holdings president and chief executive officer Alfredo R. Austria to shed light on the ongoing labor disputes in DMCI.