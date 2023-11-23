Sen. Bato keen on PRRD as seatmate

FIRST-TERM Senator Bato dela Rosa is keen on joining his ex-boss in the Senate. He vowed to support a possible senatorial bid of former President Rodrigo Duterte if the latter pushes through his declared plan to break his political retirement amid what he deems a pattern of harassment against his daughter, Vice President Sara Duterte.

In a radio interview on Wednesday, Dela Rosa said thinks the former Chief Executive “still has many things to contribute to the country.”

Mr. Duterte was reported earlier this week threatening to re-enter politics if the purported plan by a House bloc to impeach his daughter, Vice President Sara, pushes through.

Separately, VP Duterte told TV reporters their family would suport “whatever decision” their father will make on his political career.

Reacting to the ex-President’s threat to rejoin politics, party-list group Akbayan said in a statement: “Mr. Duterte should stop issuing empty threats. Bumenta na yan! He wants to run for office not to protect his daughter, but to run away from justice.”

Media reports revealed that over the last two days there were conversations among members of the House of Representatives on a possible impeachment of Vice President Sara Duterte, who came under fire over revelations that the OVP secured P125 million in confidential funds late last year. The controversy was fanned after the OVP and the Department of Education, which she concurrently holds, sought a total P650 million in confidential and intelligence funds for their 2024 budgets. At a Senate hearing last week, she subsequently announced the withdrawal of such request.

Reacting to ex-President Duterte’s announcement on rejoining politics, Akbayan said,“The former President is in no position to make threats. His words sound like a film franchise with too many sequels—diminishing returns, fatigue has set in, and the audience has left the fear theater. He will soon be a fugitive. Instead of running his mouth off, he should prepare himself to face the International Criminal Court [ICC]. He has the blood of thousands of Filipinos on his hands. And he and his enablers will face justice,” said Akbayan Party Spokesperson Percival Cendana.