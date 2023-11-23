Security, trade cooperation top Asia-Pacific Parliamentarians’ Forum agenda in Manila

AFTER nearly three decades, Manila returns to hosting the Asia-Pacific Parliamentarians’ Forum (APPF), dubbed “the APEC of parliamentarians” from Thursday to Saturday, with Senate President Miguel Zubiri vowing to secure consensus among participating 28 countries on a wide range of issues.

“We are coming together to discuss shared concerns” particularly in achieving “peace and progress, security, trade matters, regional cooperation” under the APPF theme of “Peace and Prosperity for the Region,” Zubiri said in a press briefing on Wednesday, eve of the forum that will gather 350 delegates at the PICC from November 23 to 25.

The Senate chief said for the 31st Annual Asia-Pacific Parliamentary Forum (APPF), parliamentarians from all over the region will talk about important matters relating to regional peace, prosperity and sustainability.

The Senate has been designated as the host for the preparations for the prestigious annual meeting of parliamentarians, along with the House of Representatives as cohost.

Some 270 delegates from 18 countries in Southeast Asia, North Asia, Oceana and the Americas will be divided into three key breakout committees discussing: political and security matters, including cross-border crime, economic and trade matters, and regional cooperation.

Asked if the maritime disputes that have roiled the region will be brought up, Zubiri said this is inevitable, especially given that Indonesia has a draft resolution on peace and stability in the South China Sea, including the West Philippine Sea.

However, Zubiri—who in recent weeks had lashed out on the Senate floor against China over its repeated aggressive behavior against Philippine Coast Guard and private-chartered boats near Ayungin Shoal—said that as host country, they will “tone down the rhetoric” and that they want the forum to yield resolutions acceptable to the majority.

Under the APPF setup, the members adopt resolutions by consensus; there is no voting, he said. Zubiri said that for the past 31 years, Asia-Pacific countries have enjoyed “notable economic successes and dealt with equally notable downturns.”