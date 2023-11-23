San Miguel to integrate ArcaSouth into Skyway Stage 4

CONGLOMERATE San Miguel Corp. and property developer Ayala Land Inc. on Wednesday said the two firms have signed an integration agreement to connect the Arca South on and off ramps into the Skyway system via the upcoming South East Metro Manila Expressway or Skyway Stage 4 project.

The collaboration marks a significant milestone in addressing the growing need for efficient transportation and connectivity in Metro Manila, the company said.

San Miguel President and CEO Ramon S. Ang, Ayala Corp. President Cezar P. Consing and Ayala Land President and CEO Anna Ma. Margarita B. Dy signed the agreement.

The integration of Arca South’s on-ramp and off-ramp into the Skyway Stage 4 project is set to commence construction in 2024 and will enable access from the Skyway to Arca South, the company said.

San Miguel Holdings Corp., doing business as SMC Infrastructure, is the concessionaire for the 32.66-kilometer Skyway Stage 4, that connects the Skyway system at the Arca South all the way to Batasan Complex in Quezon City. The expressway will provide an alternate route from the South to the Eastern parts of Metro Manila including Rizal province.

With interchanges at Ortigas Avenue Extension, Marcos Highway and Tumana Bridge towards the Batasan complex, it is seen to ease traffic congestion on major arteries such as EDSA and C5 and enhance connectivity throughout Metro Manila’s Eastern corridor.

Improve connectivity

THE partnership is expected to boost transportation with SMC saying “it enhances future connectivity” to other major infrastructure projects planned within Arca South, including the Taguig Integrated Terminal Exchange, North-South Commuter Railway and Metro Manila Subway Project.

“This collaboration will improve connectivity, benefiting not only the Arca South community but various stakeholders in Taguig as well,” Consing said.

“We are grateful for this opportunity to work with Ayala Land. This also supports the vision for Arca South to create more jobs, new business opportunities and deliver more residential and lifestyle options for Filipinos—while dispersing economic growth and easing traffic congestion,” Ang said.

“This partnership shows that when major companies work together, the potential for driving positive change is immense. By combining our resources and expertise, we will be doing more than just building infrastructure. We will pave the way towards a more connected Metro Manila, where people have a better chance to thrive, prosper and enhance their quality of life,” Ang said.

Arca South was launched by Ayala Land in 2014. The 74-hectare mixed-use master-planned development serves as a central business district, featuring six residential projects, commercial lots and various components such as Ayala Malls Arca South, Landers, a football field and an events area.