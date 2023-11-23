Residential building construction down 24.8% in Q3, PSA reports

The number of residential building constructions nationwide contracted 24.8 percent in the third quarter of 2023, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA).

PSA data showed there were 25,411 residential building constructions during the period, based on construction permits. This accounted for 67.1 percent of the total number of constructions during the quarter.

However, due to the decrease in residential constructions, the number of approved building permits declined 18.1 percent to 37,845 in the third quarter of 2023.

“Residential building is a building for which its major parts or more than half of its gross floor area is built for dwelling purposes. This type of building can be of the single type, duplex, apartment and/or accessoria, and residential condominium,” PSA explained.

The data showed, however, that the majority or 85.5 percent of residential constructions were single-type houses at 21,735. A single-type house is intended for a single family or household.

Meanwhile, in terms of value, the the total value of constructions amounted to P114.01 billion. This reflected 4.4 percent decline from the P119.27 billion value of constructions posted in the same quarter of the previous year.

Construction value down

The construction value of residential buildings amounted to P45.96 billion or 40.3 percent of the total construction value during the quarter.

This reflected a decrease of 18.4 percent from the P56.30-billion value of constructions of residential buildings reported in the same quarter of the previous year.

Among residential buildings, single-type houses registered the highest value of constructions at P34.72 billion or a growth of 75.5 percent.

Meanwhile, PSA data also showed the combined shares of the top three regions in terms of value of constructions amounted to P59.67 billion or 52.3 percent of the total value of constructions during the period.

These regions were Calabarzon with P24.25 billion or a share of 21.3 percent; the National Capital Region, P20.6 billion or 18.1 percent; and Central Luzon, P14.82 billion or 13 percent of the total.

With this, the average cost of construction in the third quarter of 2023, excluding those for alteration and repair, and other non-residential, was recorded at P9,977.41 per square meter.

This was 11.5 percent lower than the average cost of P11,270.96 per square meter in the third quarter of 2022.

PSA said residential buildings had the highest average cost of P11,709.92 per square meter during the quarter. This was followed by addition to existing constructions with P10,584.77 per square meter, and non-residential constructions with P8,934.17 per square meter.

Among residential constructions, residential condominiums posted the highest average cost of P21,430.15 per square meter during the quarter, while other residential condominiums recorded the lowest average cost of P6,982.56 per square meter.

Last month, a Joint Memorandum Circular (JMC) released by the National Economic and Development Authority (Neda) and the Department of Human Settlement and Urban Development (DHSUD) increased the ceiling cost of socialized housing units.

The ceiling for socialized housing prices as well as socialized condominium units, were increased by 46.55 percent and 33.33 percent, respectively. The ceiling cost for socialized housing is now P850,000, and for condominium units, P933,320.

The DHSUD said under the adjusted ceiling, socialized subdivision projects now cost no more than P850,000 from the current P580,000 for units with a minimum floor area of 28 square meters with a loft of at least 50 percent of the base structure or 32 sqm, subject to existing rules and regulations.

The September 2018 Memorandum Circular released by the government stated that apart from the 28 sqm is the largest floor area. The memorandum still provided a ceiling for 22 sqm at P480,000 and 24 sqm at P530,000.

Meanwhile, socialized condominium projects are now set at P933,320 for 22sqm; P1,060,591 for 25 sqm; and P1,145,438 for 27 sqm for a 4-story building.

For projects composed of five to nine storeys, the pricing is P1 million for 22 sqm; P1.14 million for 25 sqm and P1.23 million for 27 sqm, and for 10 floors above projects, 22 sqm units cost P1.32 million; 25 sqm at P1.5 million; and 27 sqm at P1.62 million.