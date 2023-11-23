Position Paper on Philippine-China disputes in the West Philippine Sea

Submitted to the Senate Committee on National Defense and Security, Peace, Unification and Reconciliation, Committees on Foreign Relations, Public Works and Finance and Special Committee on Philippine Maritime and Admiralty Zones, that are conducting public hearings on the West Philippine Sea by the International Law and Relations Society of the Philippines (ISIP), an intellectual society composed of retired Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, Reynato S. Puno, retired CG Admiral Joel S. Garcia, Dr. Melissa Loja, Prof. Romel Bagares and Atty. Al Soriano.

Second part

IN international law, “military necessity…permits the destruction of life of armed enemies and other persons whose destruction is incidentally unavoidable by the armed conflicts of the war.” The US Military Tribunal in Nuremberg acquitted a Nazi commander as he carried out a “scorched earth policy in Finnmark.” The Tribunal held that the scorched earth policy was “a precautionary measure against an attack by superior forces” and “that the conditions as they appeared to the defendant at the time were sufficient, upon which he could honestly conclude that urgent military necessity warranted the decision made.”

In contrast, the level of force that law enforcement agencies may employ is restricted by the PNP Rules of Engagement and the Rules of Criminal Procedure when it comes to the execution of search or arrest warrants. In Yapyucoy Enriquez v. Sandiganbayan, the Supreme Court ruled:

The rules of engagement, of which every law enforcer must be thoroughly knowledgeable and for which he must always exercise the highest caution, do not require that he should immediately draw or fire his weapon if the person to be accosted does not heed his call.

The rationale of the ruling is that “the law does not clothe police officers with authority to arbitrarily judge the necessity to kill… they must always bear in mind that although they are dealing with criminal elements against whom society must be protected, these criminals are also human beings with human rights.”

1.3 Other domestic legal systems

Under the United States Constitution, the government may call out civilian militias to execute the laws. However, the US Posse Comitatus Act penalizes “[w]hoever, except in cases and under circumstances expressly authorized by the Constitution or Act of Congress, willfully uses any part of the Army, the Navy, the Marine Corps, the Air Force, or the Space Force as a posse comitatus or otherwise to execute the laws.” One statutory exception is extended to the US Coast Guard (USCG), which is expressly authorized to perform law enforcement functions. The USCG is part of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) during peacetime and part of the US Navy during wartime.

In US practice, the “principle of military necessity recognizes that force resulting in death and destruction will have to be applied to achieve military objectives.”

There is no fixed, universal rule for ascertaining whether a national coast guard is a military force or a civilian law enforcement force. For instance, the USCG is part of the “military service and a branch of the armed forces…at all times,” and its cutters “designated USCGC under the command of a commissioned officer are warships under international law.” Yet, its personnel are also considered customs officers for purpose of customs law enforcement. Their primary duty is to “enforce or assist in the enforcement of all applicable Federal laws on, under, and over the high seas and waters subject to the jurisdiction of the United States,” but it must also “maintain a state of readiness to assist in the defense of the United States.”

As it is part of the DHS during peacetime, the USCG is subject to the Department Policy on Use of Force, according to which its personnel is permitted to use reasonable force but, when feasible, they must first give verbal warning. They may use “deadly force only when the LEO [law enforcement officer] has a reasonable belief that the subject of such force poses an imminent threat of death or serious bodily injury to [said] LEO or to another person.”

When it is part of the US Navy during wartime, the USCG is subject to the Standing Rules of Engagement for US Forces, according to which the latter shall “comply with the Law of Armed Conflict during military operations involving armed conflict,” such as the principle of necessity arising from the commission of a hostile act or the use of force on the US or the threat of imminent use of force on the US.

Similar to the USCG, the Coast Guard of Russia is part of the Federal Security Service (FSB) with both law enforcement and territorial defense functions. In Ukraine v. Russia, the resolution of the case revolved around the issue of whether the questioned activities of the FSB-CG were a form of military engagement or a mere law enforcement. ITLOS resolved the issue based not only on the organizational unit of the FSB-CG but also on the context and purpose of the activities in question. ITLOS held that even as the FSB-CG vessels had given chase and fired upon Ukrainian naval vessels, the purpose of the use of force was limited to the enforcement of a regulation on innocent passage through the Kersch Strait rather than the defense or assertion of the sovereignty of Russia. It is important to note that FSB-CG was then performing a civilian law enforcement function rather than engaging in a military activity.

1.4 International law

International law also differentiates between military forces and law enforcement forces.

Under international humanitarian law, an armed law enforcement agency of a state whose function is limited to the maintenance of internal order is presumed to be a civilian entity. As such, it is entitled to the protection of the principle of distinction, according to which civilians are not a legitimate target of military attack or threat of attack. However, they are not considered a civilian entity if they “operate under the control of the military.”

Use of lethal force by law enforcements forces is subject to the rules of engagements, specifically the stringent elements of self-defense; whereas use of lethal force by military forces is subject to the principles of jus in bello, such as necessity, distinction and proportionality.

We followed this distinction when the Regional Trial Court of Manila convicted seven PCG officers and one PNP officer in connection with the 2013 Balintang Channel incident. Although Taiwan claimed that the incident took place in disputed waters, it accepted the decision convicting the accused persons of homicide after finding that no circumstance justified their act of opening fire at a Taiwanese vessel fishing in Balintang Channel, and in the process killing a Taiwanese fisherman. In 2015, the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in the Philippines (TECO) and the Manila Economic and Cultural Office in Taiwan (MECO) entered into an Agreement Concerning the Facilitation of Cooperation on Law Enforcement in Fisheries Matters. Article 2 provides that the “relevant authorities of the Parties shall avoid using violence or unnecessary force in the implementation of their fisheries laws and other relevant regulations consistent with international law and practice.”

1.5 Summary

In sum, there is a real distinction between a military force and a law enforcement force. In the Philippines, such distinction is recognized by the Constitution, laws and jurisprudence. The distinction is based on the organizational unit, with those belonging to the AFP being considered military forces whereas those belonging to the PNP are law enforcement forces that are civilian in nature. The distinction is also based on their function: preservation of the state by the military calls for the highest form of self-defense and justifies the immediate use of lethal force to achieve a military objective; in contrast, enforcement of the law and preservation of order by law enforcement forces are limited by strict constitutional procedural and substantive requirements, including the rules of engagement.

To be continued