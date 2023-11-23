NFA, household inventory pulls down rice stocks by 2%

THE country’s rice stocks as of October dropped by nearly 2 percent year-on-year to a little above 2 million metric tons (MMT) as supplies held by households and National Food Authority (NFA) fell during the period.

The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) said total nationwide rice inventory as of October 1 stood at 2.04 MMT, lower than the 2.081 MMT recorded volume in the same period of last year. However, the PSA noted that the volume of rice stocks inventory posted a 32.1-percent increase on a monthly basis from September’s 1.55 MMT stockpile.

Historical PSA data showed the country’s total rice inventory as of October was the highest in the past 10 months or since the start of the year.

“Of this month’s total rice stocks, 52.9 percent were from the commercial sector, 44.9 percent were from the households, and 2.2 percent were from NFA depositories,” the PSA said in its regular rice and corn inventory report.

Rice held by the commercial sector reached 1.08 MMT while those in households were estimated at 917,840 MT. Some 44,240 MT of rice were held by NFA depositories nationwide.

“This month’s rice stocks inventories in the NFA depositories and household sector registered annual declines of 60.2 percent and 21.7 percent, respectively, relative to their corresponding levels in the same period of 2022. On the other hand, rice stocks in the commercial sector rose by 35.4 percent during the month from its inventory in October 2022,” the PSA said.

“In comparison to the September 2023 rice stocks levels, month-on-month increases were noted in rice stocks inventories in the household sector by 52.9 percent, commercial sector by 19.8 percent, and in the NFA depositories by 1.4 percent,” it added.

In the same report, the PSA said the country’s total corn inventory as of October 1 reached 974,800 MT, about 29.2 percent higher than last year’s 754,710 MT. “Month-on-month, corn stocks inventory exhibited an increment of 21.5 percent relative to its previous month’s inventory level of 802.57 thousand metric tons,” it said.

The PSA said the bulk or about 87.1 percent of the corn inventory were from the commercial sector while the remaining 12.9 percent came from the households.

Corn stocks held by the commercial sector reached 849,190 MT, while those stored in households stood at 125,610 MT.

“From the same month of the previous year’s level, corn stocks inventory in the commercial sector recorded an annual increase of 55.9 percent, while an annual decline of 40.2 percent was observed in the household sector,” the PSA said.

“Relative to the inventory level in September 2023, the volume of corn stocks in the household sector registered a month-on-month increase of 98.0 percent. Likewise, corn stocks in the commercial sector grew by 14.9 percent,” the PSA added.

Image credits: Nonie Reyes





