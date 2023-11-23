New UN-PHL cooperation setup touts reforms

THE new framework of cooperation between the United Nations and the Philippines is a first and reflects the latest reforms undertaken by the UN system as a “one-stop shop” for its endeavors in the country.

In the UN Day Forum on Wednesday, UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator Gustavo Gonzalez said the framework includes the work of all 24 UN agencies in the Philippines, and not just one UN agency.

Gonzalez said the framework follows national development priorities, as reflected in the Philippine Development Plan (PDP) — opposed to the “UN-centric” frameworks undertaken in the past.

“It doesn’t mean that in the past, the UN was not considering national priorities. What I will say now is that (this framework) is fully anchored on the Philippine Development Plan and we are even, as much as possible, working on the same indicators and target. This is a full alignment that will bring a lot of benefits,” Gonzalez said.

Through this kind of framework, Gonzalez said, the UN system can better respond to the development challenges of the Philippines. He said for one, these challenges are not completely independent of each other since many overlap.

Through a single framework, the whole UN system can contribute to efforts to address challenges from all perspectives and aspects.

“The nature of current challenges, the magnitude of those challenges are exceeding the response capacity of any single actor. So this is something that goes beyond the capacity of any single agency,” Gonzalez said.

“We know that some of the challenges that we have, they go even beyond the capacity of any single country. So building alliances and coalition is an imperative (and) is not any more an option,” he added.

For his part, Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Arsenio M. Balisacan said the new framework will help improve the country’s chances of meeting the Sustainable Development Goals and the PDP.

Balisacan said the strategic priorities of the framework includes Developing and Protecting Capabilities of Individuals and Families, which prioritizes cooperation in areas that enhance agriculture programs through good nutrition.

He said this is crucial since in 2019, the proportion of households meeting 100 percent of the recommended energy intake was 19.5 percent, significantly lower than the 31.7 percent in 2013 and the 45.5 percent target by 2030.

The second priority, Balisacan said, is on Transforming Production Sectors to Generate More Quality Jobs and Competitive Products. This aims to focus on cooperation on improving skills and enabling a smooth school-to-work transition.

Learning poverty

The National Economic and Development Authority (Neda) Secretary said the World Bank had noted that learning poverty in the Philippines is at 91 percent which means 9 out of 10 children cannot read a simple text with comprehension by age 10.

The third priority, Balisacan said, prioritizes cooperation areas for mobilizing global and regional climate and biodiversity finance, as well as public and private investments, including green investments.

This is crucial since only 20 percent of local government units (LGUs) have climate and disaster-risk-informed Comprehensive Development Plans (CDPs). Balisacan said many LGUs need more technical capacity to prepare bankable climate change project proposals.

“Our end goal remains clear: to focus our concerted efforts on

directing resources and plans toward the lagging SDGs, utilizing the United Nations Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework to enhance our capacity for coherent and effective development practices,” Balisacan said.