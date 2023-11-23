Neda: Paper work for key projects fast-tracked

THE national government is keen on fast-tracking the processing of documentary requirements for various Infrastructure Flagship Projects (IFPs), according to the National Economic and Development Authority (Neda).

In a speech at the Pilipinas Conference on Wednesday, Neda Undersecretary for Investment Programming Joseph J. Capuno said the Office of the President is finalizing an Executive Order in this regard.

Capuno explained that the EO will simplify the requirements and clearances needed by implementing agencies to undertake priority infrastructure projects.

“The EO will ensure the automatic approval of any pending application or request, provided all conditions and payments have been fully complied with. Currently, it is still being finalized by the Office of the President,” Capuno said.

This is part of the efforts to expedite the government’s infrastructure projects.

Capuno said the current administration has already reduced the processing period of infrastructure projects, specifically those being financed through Public Private Partnerships (PPPs).

The administration shortened the processing period to only 40 days, or half the prescribed maximum working-day processing period.

Capuno said this is a result of the reforms by the current administration.

The expedited process benefited projects such as the Ninoy Aquino International Airport, the Tarlac-Pangasinan-La Union Expressway Extension, and the newly-approved Dialysis Renal Center for the Baguio General Hospital and Medical Center.

“Neda, alongside the agencies that form the Economic Team, is ensuring the country’s steady progress towards achieving economic security.

The Philippines is currently host to numerous investment opportunities in infrastructure and emerging growth drivers,” Capuno said.

Capuno noted that there are 197 IFPs under the Marcos administration’s Build-Better-More Program, for a total P8.7 trillion or $156.4 billion.

Neda recently reported to the Neda Board, its highest policy-making body chaired by the President, that the Samar Pacific Coastal Road Project by the Department of Public Works and Highways has been completed.

Capuno added there are 106 PPP projects in the pipeline, where 36 are IFPs, mostly found in the sectors of transport, road, property development, and information and communications technology.

Some of these projects are also focused on health and waste management sectors for social infrastructure.

Image credits: NEDA





