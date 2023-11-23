Multi-sectoral group intensifies information drive against diabetes

‘The diabetics of the future will be the adults of tomorrow,” said Dr. Ricardo Fernando.

The late Dr. Ricardo Fernando is credited for his pioneering efforts in spreading awareness on the treatment of diabetes in the Philippines.

Inspired by their founder Dr. Fernando, Dr. Elizabeth Catindig, Executive Director of the Institute for Studies on Diabetes Foundation Inc., said the school is building partnerships with medical societies to spread awareness to the public on the challenges of diabetes in the country.

“As an educational institution, we have the luxury of having graduates from Batanes to Jolo. Part of our curriculum is education. We are fully aware that almost anywhere, proper education should not only be given to patients but also their families,” Catindig said during a press briefing during the celebration of the recently concluded celebration of World Diabetes Day held in Quezon City.

Consult first

ALTHOUGH the Internet provides a lot of information on different health products for diabetics, Catindig also urged patients to consult their doctor first to ensure they will be using the proper prescriptions.

Danish Ambassador to the Philippines Franz-Michael Mellbin said Denmark is an active partner of the Philippines in the treatment of diabetes. Meanwhile, Danish pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk urged diabetes patients, families, caregivers, and stakeholders to understand the importance of these factors in tackling the disease.

“The collaboration between the Royal Danish Embassy and Novo Nordisk Philippines is a testament to the power of shared knowledge and best practices. Our joint commitment to ‘knowing,’ knowing your risk, knowing your response, serves as the foundation for our efforts to bring the best of Danish healthcare support to the Filipino people. We stand united in our mission to enhance diabetes care and promote a healthier future for all,” said Melbin.

Understanding the risk

NOVO Nordisk Philippines, together with its partners, emphasized the significance of recognizing the risk of Type 2 diabetes. Understanding this risk can play a pivotal role in delaying or preventing the condition and addressing the consequences of diabetes-related complications. According to the World Health Organization, approximately one in 10 adults worldwide has diabetes, with over 90 percent affected by Type 2 diabetes, and nearly half of these cases remain undiagnosed.

“Our dedicated Quezon City Health Department is the frontline for public health, taking concrete steps not only in diabetes prevention but also in detection, screening, and treatment. With 66 health centers providing free medicines for indigent citizens dealing with high blood pressure, hypertension, diabetes, and high cholesterol, we ensure that no one is left behind in their healthcare journey,” Mayor Joy Belmonte said.

Apart from pharmaceutical care, medical organizations also play a role in paving the way for a future where people living with diabetes have a better quality of life. “Novo Nordisk Philippines continually drives initiatives such as this event to raise awareness about diabetes. Globally, this year also marks our 100 years, and we renew our commitment to drive change for a healthy world today, and for generations to come,” Dr. Neslie Buena-Bobis, Clinical, Medical, Regulatory and Pharmcovigilance Director said.

“We strive to offer improved access to diabetes management, equipping individuals with the knowledge and resources needed to lead healthier lives. We created a website where people can find the tools and information they need to take charge of their diabetes journey. We want to empower people living with diabetes, so they can better manage their health. Our commitment to innovation and access to treatments and information drives us forward on the path toward a healthier, diabetes-resilient future,” Dr. Neslie Buena-Bobis added.

Diabetes walk

NOVO Nordisk Philippines, in collaboration with the local government of Quezon City, the Royal Danish Embassy Manila, South Star Drug, and key medical organizations, spearheaded the Global Diabetes Walk in the Philippines. Themed “Walk for Change,” the event emphasizes the importance of taking steps to prevent diabetes.

The Global Diabetes Walk is a worldwide initiative dedicated to raising diabetes awareness and promoting healthy lifestyles, presenting an opportunity for people worldwide to unite to support those affected by diabetes and advocate for measures to prevent and manage this disease. Communities worldwide will join walks to demonstrate solidarity with those living with diabetes.

In line with WDD’s theme on diabetes education, the initiative offers an opportunity to enhance one’s knowledge of diabetes, connect with others in the community, and show support for those affected by the condition. By taking part in these walks, individuals can contribute to the global effort to combat this growing public health issue.

For individuals living with diabetes, Mariel Crisostomo, South Star Drug General Manager, stressed access to accurate information, the right medicines, and self-care tools is critical to delaying or preventing complications. She added healthcare professionals also play a crucial role, requiring access to adequate training and resources to detect complications early and provide optimal care.

Image credits: Mariana Medvedeva on Unsplash





