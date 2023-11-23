Meralco withdrawal petition is ‘very complicated’—ERC

THE Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) is awaiting input from its legal department before beginning deliberations on the application of Manila Electric Co. (Meralco) to withdraw its business plan for regulatory period 2023 to 2026.

“We are waiting for the memo from our legal. The application for withdrawal is very complicated. We are studying the proper process on how to deal with this. For now, we await first the feedback from our legal [department],” said ERC Chairman Monalisa C. Dimalanta, herself a lawyer.

Meralco recently withdrew its 5th regulatory period (RP) application and filed an urgent omnibus motion to allow the utility firm to re-file its 5RP application to cover the period from regulatory year (RY) 2025 to 2028. The firm also asked the regulator to consider RY2023 and 2024 as lapsed period and use P1.3522 per kilowatt hour (kWh) as the final rate during this period and re-file its application on February 15, 2024, before the start of RY2025.

Meralco stressed that the final rate of P1.3522 per kWh is much lower than the average rate of P1.57 per kWh originally applied for in its application.

The withdrawal and re-filing are meant to revise Meralco’s proposed Annual Revenue Requirement (ARR) and Performance Incentive Scheme (PIS) that are supposedly intended for years 2023 up to 2026.

Meralco Regulatory Management Office Head Jose Ronald V. Valles said the utility firm is proposing a different period this time to start RY2025 up to RY2028.

“Our proposal is consistent with how the ERC decided on our lapsed period and that is also the most fair treatment,” Valles, a lawyer, said when sought for comment. “Based on our lawyers’ opinion, the PBR (performance based revenue) could no longer be applied for RY 2023 and RY 2024 because PBR is based on forecast. It can’t be used as forecast.”

He added the firm is still awaiting the ERC ruling.

“We will abide by what the ERC will tell us,” Valles said.

Under the 5RP filed in March 2022, Meralco proposed a total ARR of P320.4 billion at an average price of P1.5702 per kWh. The ERC, however, has yet to act on Meralco’s application.

Valles said the ARR must be based on a forward-looking analysis of forecast cash flow requirements and must represent the optimal forecast revenue requirement. But due to delays, the resolution of its application is no longer based on forecasts as the first RY of the 5RP ended on June 30, 2023, while the second RY of the 5RP is almost at its midway. With the additional activities to be completed, he said it is likely that the final resolution of the case will not be completed even before the end of RY2024.

Further, he explained, that supervening factors such as additional operational expenditure and capital expenditure due to new regulatory impositions needed to be considered in the new 5RP application.