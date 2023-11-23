Manulife PHL announces new exec appointments

THE local business of Canada-based Manufacturers Life Insurance Co. (Manulife) recently announced the appointment of Sailesh Nalinakshan as Chief Agency Officer (CAO) and Grace M. Mallabo as Chief Health and Product Officer (CHPO) of the The Manufacturers Life Insurance Co. (Manulife PHL).

Manulife said that Mallabo will spearhead the local insurer’s health strategy, product development and management and in-force management “to help meet the growing demand among Filipinos for life insurance solutions that can support their health and wellness journey, while providing them protection and financial security in the future.”

With Mallabo at the helm, Manulife PHL aims to create more innovative, accessible and relevant products and maximize customer lifetime value through effective in-force management and product innovations that are tailor-fit to Filipinos’ evolving behavior and priorities, the insurer’s statement read. Prior to joining Manulife, Mallabo had nearly two decades of professional experience in the insurance industry, with a strong track record in strategy, product management and health business leadership.

Manulife PHL President and CEO Rahul Hora was quoted in the statement as saying that Mallabo’s leadership will be crucial in driving Manulife PHL’s goals “to bridge the country’s protection gap.”

“Given her vast experience developing innovative life and health solutions that can help enrich people’s lives, we are excited to welcome her to our growing winning team as we deliver on our goals for our customers and the communities we serve,” Hora said.

With his new appointment, Nalinakshan expanded his previous role as Manulife PHL’s head of “agency transformation and strategy,” where he led the development and execution of the company’s new agency operating model, a statement by the insurer read. In his new role, Nalinakshan will continue empowering Manulife’s thousands-strong agency force, anchored on strategies that bolster initiatives on digitalization, sales and productivity, talent recruitment and development, training and data analytics-based planning and decision-making, it added.

Hora was quoted in the statement as saying that Nalinakshan “brings his extensive experience in distribution management into his new role, leading our Philippines agency team and bringing our distribution network to the next level.”

“As depth, expansion and quality continue to be key enablers for our bigger and bolder growth ambitions, his strategic vision and leadership will play a pivotal role in strengthening our agency distribution channels and driving our growth trajectory for years ahead,” Hora added.

Previously, Nalinakshan was based in Hong Kong as part of Manulife’s Asia distribution team.