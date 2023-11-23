Lawmaker asks for details on MIC chief’s fraud case

A senior lawmaker on Wednesday called on newly-appointed Maharlika Investment Corp. (MIC) President and CEO Rafael D. Consing Jr. to transparently address the concerns surrounding a fraud/estafa case involving him and his mother.

While Consing has asserted in a brief statement that the case has been dismissed, Cagayan de Oro City 2nd District Rep. Rufus B. Rodriguez said that essential details, such as the date of dismissal and the court’s resolution, were not provided.

“I am urging him to provide or disclose all of the details, and to show proof of dismissal so that all concerns about his qualification to head the government corporation that will manage tens of billions in assets of the Maharlika Investment Fund (MIF) will be resolved,” Rodriguez said.

He emphasized that these concerns have surfaced on social media, reflecting the public’s interest in the integrity of both MIC and MIF and the qualifications of those entrusted with running the corporation and overseeing the investment or sovereign fund.

Rodriguez said the rules and regulations implementing Republic Act 11954, the law creating the MIF, disqualifies a person from being appointed in the MIC board of directions five years before his or her appointment. The IRR states such disqualification applies if the appointee was convicted by final judgment of an offense punishable by imprisonment of more than six years and if he or she was found administratively liable for any offense involving fraudulent acts.

Likewise, the law rules for disqualification if the appointee was convicted by final judgment or found liable by a foreign court or equivalent foreign regulatory authority for acts, violations, or misconduct. Also, if the person has a pending administrative, civil or criminal case relating to fraud, plunder, corrupt practices, money laundering, tax evasion, or any similar crimes involving misuse of fund in the person’s possession or breach of trust, he or she is disqualified from holding the position.

Rodriguez stressed the importance for Consing to clarify when the fraud/estafa case and any related complaints involving him and his mother were dismissed and to provide proof of dismissal, as required by the regulations governing MIC appointees.

“If the complaint has been thrown out five years before his appointment, then he is qualified. If the case was resolved with finality within the five-year period or if it is still pending, then he clearly is disqualified,” he said.

Rodriguez said the Supreme Court e-Library lists a case “G.R. No. 161075. July 15, 2013,” which is apparently the fraud/estafa complaint filed against Consing and his mother.

The decision on the case was written by then chief justice and now Executive Secretary Lucas P. Bersamin.

The ruling partly states: “Even if the respondent is declared merely an agent of his mother in the transaction involving the sale of the questioned lot, he cannot be adjudged free from criminal liability. An agent or any person may be held liable for conspiring to falsify public documents. Hence, the determination of the issue involved in Civil Case SCA 1759 for Injunctive Relief is irrelevant to the guilt or innocence of the respondent in the criminal case for estafa through falsification of public document.”

“Maybe, the Supreme Court, through its spokesman, can tell the public when this particular case and related complaints against Mr. Consing were dismissed, and if there is still any pending,” Rodriguez said.