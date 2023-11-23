Lalamove awards 100 partner drivers’ families with BiyahEdukasyon financial aid

Manila, Philippines – Lalamove, the leading on-demand delivery platform, has officially granted 100 partner driver beneficiaries PHP 20,000 worth of educational financial assistance during the official awarding presentation ceremony of its monumental BiyahEdukasyon program in Manila, Philippines.

Each beneficiary from senior high school and college was recognized by Lalamove Philippines during the awarding ceremony held at the SMX Convention Center in Pasay City, together with over 300 attendees, with the presence of government officials. During the ceremony, recipients of the educational financial assistance expressed plans for utilizing

Lalamove’s support through funding tuition fees, covering miscellaneous costs for uniforms and school supplies, and even supporting day-to-day expenses.

Delivering care through education

In 2022 data from the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA), only 81.4% of children 5 to 24 years old are able to attend school. Among the top reasons for inability to attend school are employment (19.7%) and high cost of education or financial problems (9.9%).[1]

The program is designed to empower partner drivers’ families by providing a means to pursue their academic and career aspirations, reflecting Lalamove’s commitment to fostering growth and success in its partner communities. Over a thousand stories of triumph, resilience, and perseverance were submitted and screened from September 29 to October 29, 2023, from partner drivers across Lalamove’s 48 serviceable areas in the Country.

Additionally, Senate Committee on Basic Education Chairman Sen. Win Gatchalian expressed his optimism for the program in a recorded message shown during the event.

“Sa paglulunsad ng BiyahEdukasyon, hindi lang natin binibigyang halaga ang edukasyon, binibigyang-buhay din natin ang pangarap ng ating partner drivers na maitaguyod ang pag-aaral ng kanilang mga anak at kapatid [Through BiyahEdukasyon, we are not only putting importance on education but also in materializing the dreams of our partner drivers to support the education of their children and siblings],” Gatchalian said.

“Hangad ko na patuloy tayong maging bahagi ng mga hakbang tungo sa pag-usbong ng edukasyon. Tayo ay maging bahagi ng biyaheng punong-puno ng pag-asa para sa ating mga kababayan at para sa ating bansa [I wish that we continuously be a part of the growth of education in the country. Let us be part of the journey full of hope for our countrymen and our country],” he added.

Long-term commitment to partner drivers

Lalamove Philippines Managing Director Djon Nacario also emphasized that the program not only empowers the lives of partner drivers but also the communities that they are a part of.

“Our mission is clear: to ensure the success of our partner drivers and the communities that we work with in every facet of life,” Nacario said. “This program is a testament to our commitment to creating lasting positive change and in improving other aspects of our partner drivers’ lives, including their livelihood.”

“This program not only demonstrates Lalamove’s commitment to its partner drivers but also underscores the significance of education as a key sector that we aim to continuously support.”

More than just financial assistance

41-year-old partner driver Fredinel Lopez from Manila said that the financial aid can further support the education of one of his seven children. He shared that this is the least that he can do for his daughter in senior high school, who has consistently performed well at school.

“Napakalaki ng naging tulong ng Lalamove para sa akin at sa aking pamilya. Dahil sa financial aid na ito, mas masusuportahan ko pa ang pagpupursige ng aking anak sa pag-aaral at pagpapatuloy na maging mga honor student [Lalamove has been a big help for my family and I. Through this financial aid, I can further support the perseverance of my child to continue studying and be a consistent honor student],” Lopez narrated.

Dennis Pagtalunan, a 33-year-old partner driver from Bulacan, also felt reassured after his sibling was chosen to be a beneficiary of the financial aid. He said that he really wanted his brother, a Criminology undergraduate, to finish his studies and pursue the life that he has always dreamt of.

Pagtalunan shared, “Sampu kaming magkakapatid, dalawa lang ang nakapag-aral at umabot hanggang high school. College na po ang isa sa kanila ngayon, at iyon po ang pinag-aaral ko.

Sa tulong po ng programang ito, halos limang buwan na tuition ang mababayaran ko para sa aking kapatid [We are 10 siblings in total and only two of us were able to reach at least at a high school level. One of them is currently in college, and I am financing his education. With the help of this program, almost five months’ worth of tuition fees will be covered for my sibling].”

The BiyahEdukasyon program, spearheaded by Lalamove’s social initiative Deliver Care, is a step toward a more sustainable, long-term approach to assist the company’s partner drivers in their respective communities.

Its values-based approach aims to strengthen partner drivers’ capabilities to build the life that they want, by providing an extra thrust of support aside from the Panalomove Benefits that they receive from Lalamove.

Learn more about Lalamove’s BiyahEdukasyon program through https://www.lalamove.com/en-ph/biyahedukasyon.

[1] https://psa.gov.ph/statistics/income-expenditure/apis