Laguna Representative tells Meralco: Refund P200B to your customers

A lawmaker on Wednesday called for Manila Electric Company (Meralco) to reimburse approximately P200 billion in what he claims are overcharges to its 7.7 million subscribers.

At the hearing of the House Committee on Legislative Franchises, Laguna Rep. Dan Fernandez asserted that the overcharging began as far back as 2012.

Fernandez argued for the subdivision of Meralco’s “super franchise” to enhance its efficiency.

“Based on our computations, (Meralco) has overcharged its customers by some P160 billion starting 2012,” he said.

“Plus interests, this could add to PHP200 billion due to overcharging and an extremely high weighted average cost of capital, which amounted to 14.97 percent and remains unchanged up to now,” Fernandez said.

He attributed Meralco’s ability to overcharge to its status as a “monopoly and monopsony.” Monopsony refers to a situation where one large corporation controls the purchase of goods or services as the primary buyer.

Fernandez argued that Meralco, being the biggest seller and buyer of electricity in the country, has the power to control electricity prices.

Under Republic Act 9209, Meralco obtained its “super franchise,” allowing it to construct, operate, and maintain a distribution system for electric power in various regions.

“Meralco billing rates remain unchanged and are still provisional since July 2011 to present,” Fernandez said. “The rate reset since 2011 is not yet complete; the error in the calculation of the rate for the third regulatory period from 2011 to 2015 is not yet fully corrected, and this error was carried to 2016 up to the present.”

Fernandez claimed that Meralco’s provisional rate is about 20 percent higher, leading to an estimated over-recovery, overcollection, overcharging, or excessive collection.

The lawmaker also added that only once the Meralco franchise is split into three—to serve the south, north, and central sectors of its current service area—can there be an honest-to-goodness assessment of pricing and efficiency.

Reacting to Fernandez, Meralco’s VP and Head of Corporate Communication Joe Zaldarriaga, in an earlier statement sent to House media, said that the speech is “riddled with inconsistencies.”

“We would like to clarify that Meralco does not control ’70 percent of Luzon’s electricity,” said Zaldarriaga.

In the Meralco area, Zaldarriaga said 90% of industrial consumption and 1/3 of commercial consumption are supplied not by the distribution utility but by competitive retailers, e.g., Aboitiz, First Gen, etc.

Despite being the largest utility in the nation, Meralco has maintained an unblemished track record of non-engagement in anti-competitive practices or the misuse of market dominance, he said.

He added that Meralco stands out as the sole distribution utility to diligently adhere to the Energy Regulatory Commission’s directive, refunding a substantial sum of over P48 billion in 2023 as distribution charges.

Meticulous review

Addressing allegations of overcharging, Lawrence Fernandez, the head of utility economics at Meralco, emphasized that it operates within a highly regulated framework.

Fernandez, during the hearing, underscored that the rates imposed by the company undergo a meticulous review and approval process, ensuring that they are not only lawful but also deemed fair and reasonable.

“Reacting to old and current allegations now and in the past that it overcharged, Meralco reiterates that as a highly regulated entity, its rates undergo a rigorous review and approval process before they are implemented to make sure these are fair and reasonable. All rates that are in the bill have prior lawful and regulatory approval as it cannot unilaterally set its own rates,” said Fernandez.

“These regular reviews may result in adjustments like the recent ERC-directed refunds, to which Meralco complied in a timely manner. It also clarified that the setting of the weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is up to the regulator, and Meralco has not had a determined WACC since July 2015 because there was no rate reset during the lapsed regulatory period,” he added.

Image credits: BusinessMirror file





